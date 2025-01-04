Share

FIFA council member, Amaju Pinnick has assured the Super Eagles of Nigeria will qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that the Super Eagles are yet to record a win in Group C, with three draws and one defeat.

The West Africans occupy fifth position in the group with three points, four points adrift of joint leaders, Rwanda, Benin Republic and South Africa.

Despite the team’s poor start to the qualifiers, Pinnick, who is a former president of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, is optimistic the team will earn a place at the Mundial.

“I speak to the president [of the NFF] every other day and I know he is very religious about qualifying Nigeria for the World Cup. It is going to be a tough call,” Pinnick told Channels Television.

“I don’t want to raise the hopes of any Nigerian that we would qualify. But we would try our human extreme.

“When I say human extreme, on a scale of 1-10, we would get to that 10 and see if we can make it happen. We believe it is divine.”

“Trust me, they do not want to be where they are now. They want to succeed, move beyond it, and put smiles on the faces of Nigerians.”

The Super Eagles will be away to Rwanda in their next game in the qualifiers in March.

