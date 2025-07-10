2026 World Cup: Musa Says Only Miracle Can Save Nigeria

Former Super Eagles captain and newly appointed General Manager of Kano Pillars, Ahmad Musa, has made a striking statement regarding Nigeria’s dwindling hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be hosted across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Speaking during his first official press conference since taking the reins at Kano Pillars, Musa expressed concern over Nigeria’s current standings in the qualifiers.

He remarked that unless FIFA intervenes in the controversial match between South Africa and Lesotho, Nigeria’s participation in the upcoming World Cup remains highly unlikely.

READ ALSO:

“Only a miracle would take Nigeria to the World Cup. Right now, we are in a very difficult situation,” Musa said.

According to reports, Lesotho allegedly fielded two players who had accumulated yellow cards, potentially violating FIFA’s disciplinary regulations.

Should FIFA determine that Lesotho breached competition rules, the result of the match against South Africa may be nullified, and the points possibly awarded to Nigeria.

“If FIFA decides to cancel the match result and reallocates the points due to the use of ineligible players, that could be our only lifeline,” Musa added.

This development has sparked nationwide interest as fans cling to hope for Nigeria’s qualification. Musa emphasized that while the team and fans remain optimistic, the reality is stark.

“We’re hopeful, but we must be honest. The situation is critical, and only a miracle can save our World Cup dream.”

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has not yet released an official statement regarding the FIFA investigation, but sources indicate close monitoring of the case.