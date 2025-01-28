2026 World Cup: It’ll Be Disastrous If Nigeria Doesn’t Qualify –Fashanu

Share

Former AFC Wimbledon and Three Lions of England striker, John Fashanu, has said it will be another disaster if Nigerifailsed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will take place in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Although the 62-yearold was unable to play for Nigeria in his playing days, he has since relocated home to contribute to the development of the sports.

Asked about the situation of the Super Eagles who have three points from four matches in the World Cup qualifiers, Fashanu jokingly said there will be lots of dead bodies if the country doesn’t qualify.

“The World Cup is life and death. You are going to qualify, you’re going to live, you don’t qualify and there’s going to be a lot of dead bodies around (literally). I’ll say that with tongue in cheek,” he noted.

It is unclear if his perception have other connotations that were unspoken. He however hinted that he was willing to coach the Super Eagles with his wealth of experience, having played at the highest level before the appointment of Eric Chelle by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

