The President of the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), Gianni Infantino, confirmed on Wednesday that the final of the 2026 World Cup will feature a half-time show for the first time in the tournament’s history.

Infantino also revealed that the World Cup would take over Times Square during the final and third-place match.

The introduction of a half-time show will see the World Cup adopt a tradition similar to the spectacle at the Super Bowl.

Next year’s competition will be held across 16 cities in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

“I can confirm the first-ever half-time show at a FIFA World Cup final in New York/New Jersey, in association with Global Citizen,” Infantino wrote on his personal Instagram.

“This will be a historic moment for the World Cup and a show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world.”

