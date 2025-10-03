2026 World Cup: FIFA Rejects Calls To Ban Israel From Competition

FIFA has stated that it cannot “solve geographical problems” amid calls for a ban on Israel. The president of the world football governing body, Gianni Infantino, emphasised that the organisation is more focused on promoting peace and unity.

Infantino led a meeting of FIFA’s ruling council, where Israel was not formally discussed before the resumption of the 2026 World Cup qualifying fixtures next week. The strongest push from European soccer leaders to ban Israeli teams during the two-year conflict in Gaza was put on hold following a peace proposal presented by U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.

“FIFA cannot solve geopolitical problems, but it can and must promote football around the world by harnessing its unifying, educational, cultural, and humanitarian values,” Infantino said.