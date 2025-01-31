2026 World Cup: Failure To Qualify Would Be Disastrous –Nwosu

Share

Former Super Eagles playmaker and a member of the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations AFCON, Henry Nwosu, has warned that missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament would be a huge setback for Nigerian football.

Despite the uncertainty, Nwosu remains optimistic about Nigeria’s qualification prospects. “I am always optimistic. I don’t believe in looking back, and that’s how I see the Super Eagles. We have what it takes to qualify,” he said.

He emphasized that the team must get everything right—from player selection to fitness and preparation. We must do our homework, get the right players in the right positions, and ensure they stay injury-free.

If we put everything in place, I believe we’ll qualify.” Nwosu, who served as an assistant coach when Nigeria played at the 2002 World Cup, stressed the consequences of failing to qualify.

“If Nigeria does not qualify, it will be a big blow. Our football ranking will drop, and other African nations will see us as an unserious footballing country.”

The former midfield maestro believes the newly appointed Super Eagles coach, Eric Sekou Chelle, can lead the team to victory in the remaining six qualifiers.

“Chelle will want to prove himself, and Nigerians expect him to win all remaining matches. I am confident in our qualification, even though our opponents won’t make it easy. We just have to capitalize on any slip-ups they make.”

