2026 World Cup: Chelle Pledges Support For S’Eagles

The new coach of Super Eagles of Nigeria, Eric Chelle, on Monday, pledged that the team will score goals to earn a spot in the 2026 World Cup.

Chelle made this remark following the Super Eagles’ failure to advance to the previous tournament and their sluggish start to qualification this time.

New Telegraph understands that for the 47-year-old to sign a two-year contract, the nation must qualify for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

To qualify for the World Cup the following year, Chelle said during his official introduction in Abuja that his team would play offensive football.

“Goal scoring has always been a passion of mine. I can assure you that the Super Eagles will have plenty of goals, just like my teams have,” Chelle said.

“Goals are the main objective of football, and I prefer an attacking approach. I am aware of Nigerians’ expectations, and I will settle in and work hard with assistants to get the Super Eagles to the 2026 World Cup.

With just three points from their first four games, Nigeria is currently ranked second from the bottom of their World Cup qualification group.

On goal differential, Rwanda leads the group, followed by South Africa and Benin, all with seven points.

There is an automatic qualification to the World Cup for the group winners.

Nigeria will take a plane to Rwanda before playing their home match against bottom-place Zimbabwe in March.

“It’s an incredible job coaching the Super Eagles of Nigeria,” remarked Chelle, a former Lens captain.

“I am thrilled and will give this appointment my all. I do not take this appointment for granted.”

Chelle formerly served as coach of Algerian clubs MC Oran and Mali, leading both teams to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals.

