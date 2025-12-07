2026 Will Be Prosperous Year, Remi Tinubu Assures Nigerians

First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has urged Nigerians to trust in God for peace, stability, and prosperity, promising that by 2026, Nigeria will be a thriving nation from which other countries will seek financial support.

The First Lady made the remarks in Ile-Ife, Osun State, after being installed as Yeye Asiwaju Gbogbo Ile Oodua, a prestigious traditional title conferred by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

Senator Tinubu expressed gratitude to the Ooni and the people of Ile-Ife, assuring that the Tinubu administration’s achievements will be evident nationwide.

“By 2026, Nigeria will be prosperous; other countries will come and borrow money from us. During this administration, people will marvel at the milestones achieved,” she said.

Oba Ogunwusi described the First Lady as a maternal figure since his ascension to the throne, highlighting her leadership, influence, and contributions within the Yoruba cultural sphere.

He added that the title was conferred in cooperation with traditional rulers across Yorubaland.

The installation ceremony, held at the Ooni’s palace square, coincided with the 10th coronation anniversary of Oba Ogunwusi.

The event drew numerous dignitaries, including traditional rulers, former and current First Ladies, governors, cultural leaders, and former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The title Yeye Asiwaju Gbogbo Ile Oodua has historical significance, previously held by the late Hannah Idowu Dideolu Awolowo, wife of Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

Senator Tinubu’s new honour adds to a series of traditional recognitions she has received across Nigeria this year.