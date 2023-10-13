2026: We’re Taking Over Power, Basiru Assures Osun APC Members

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Basiru has assured party members in particular and Osun people in general that the party will take over power in 2026.

Addressing party faithful in Osogbo at a general meeting, Senator Basiru prodded party members to start mobilizing ahead of the next governorship election in 2026.

He took a swipe at Governor Ademola Adeleke for deceiving the Osun people with an urban renewal project that has yet to manifest in the State. He said the much-mouthed bore hole per ward is a fluke stressing that any Government built on lies and propaganda is bound to crumble.

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress also sympathized with Osun workers for being subjected to more hardship. Basiru asked what Adeleke had done with the first tranche of #2b from the Federal Government when States such as Kwara, Ekiti, Ogun, Lagos, Imo, Anambra Kano and even Kebbi with war-ravaged Borno have made workers smile in addition to their salaries.

He asked if any Osun worker got as little as a cup from bags of rice Osun PDP got from the Federal Government. Basiru disclosed that allocation from the Federal Government to Osun has hugely increased, regretting however that the increment has reflected neither in workers’ welfare nor tangible projects for people.

Senator Ajibola Basiru said those who are still talking about President Bola Tinubu’s certificate are chasing shadows after Chicago State University has certified and cleared the air on his attendance and graduation from the University.

He described the certificate saga as an attempt by some anti-Democratic forces to truncate the civil rule having been rejected by Nigerians at the polls.

Assuring that the economic policies of the President will soon bear fruits, he charged party members at all levels to continue mobilizing and showing support for the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Party leaders such as Honourables Adegboye Akintunde and Adeoye Adelakun urged party members in Osogbo Local Government to stand firm, be resolute, and assure cohesion among themselves in a bid to return to power in 2026.