2026: We’ll Zone Guber Ticket To Osun West, If… – APC Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Oluomo Sunday Akere has disclosed that the party would zone its governorship ticket to only the West Senatorial District if former Governor Gboyega Oyetola refused to run for another term.

Akere who served as Commissioner for Information under the administration of Rauf Aregbesola in the state said the district would be the party’s focus once the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy refused to run since he has the right of first refusal to run for another term as Governor of the State.

Akere, a Special Adviser to then Governor Oyetola on Political Affairs, while speaking with journalists in Osogbo on Sunday, stated that the party has credible personalities across the three senatorial districts who will deliver victory for it in 2026 but for fairness, the party focus on Osun-West senatorial district for our candidates.

According to him, all the political bigwigs from the district are eminently qualified to pick the party’s ticket and deliver victory against the incumbent Governor, hence, the party would not have a problem zoning its ticket there.

“I need to quickly let you know that the APC is a party with discipline and tradition not only here in Osun but the entire nation. So, we realise fully that former Governor Gboyega Oyetola has the right of first refusal for the governorship ticket for 2026 and that decision is entirely his to take.

“If the new Minister of Marine and Blue Economy decided not to run, then our party would focus on Osun-West senatorial district for a candidate.

“You should also understand that the APC in Osun State today has credible personalities across the three senatorial districts that can pick its ticket and deliver victory come 2026 against Governor Ademola Adeleke, that is a certainty.

“But for fairness, the APC will focus more on the West senatorial district for its candidate. I am not going to mention anyone but you are all aware that every major politician in the district is academically, psychologically and morally qualified to wrestle power from Governor Adeleke in 2026”.

“Adeleke has wasted the state resources on frivolities, he hardly spent three weeks in the state, and he focuses more on attending parties in and outside the state on the state bills.

“And important state matters that call for attention are always treated with levity. Can you imagine an indigene of the state the Late Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja being given a State burial where the President and Commander in Chief Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu led the entire paraphernalia of the Nigerian nation only for the Governor to be nowhere to be found? All these reckless kicks and start attendance to state affairs must end by 2026 God help us”.

