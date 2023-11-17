2026 W’cup Qualifiers: Poor Start For Lacklustre Eagles As Ajayi Rescues Point Against Lesotho

In a match that fell short of expectations, Nigeria struggled to assert dominance as they secured a 1-1 draw against Lesotho in the opening fixture of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign. The highly-favoured 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winners faced a surprising challenge from the Crocodiles, with Motlomelo Mkhwanazi giving the visitors an early lead before Semi Ajayi rescued Nigeria’s hopes with a late equalizer.

Head coach Jose Peseiro adopted an attack-minded strategy, deploying Taiwo Awoniyi as the focal point, supported by Kelechi Iheanacho and Victor Boniface in and around the box. Despite the Eagles’ expected offensive prowess, Lesotho’s resolute defense thwarted their attempts, keeping the Nigerian goalkeeper largely untested. The match unfolded with Nigeria controlling possession and Awoniyi having an early opportunity, only to be denied by the Lesotho defense.

The breakthrough came in the 34th minute when Iheanacho’s well-struck free-kick forced Lesotho’s goalkeeper to make a crucial save. Awoniyi, despite displaying industry and determination, missed another chance to put Peseiro’s team ahead just before halftime, slicing wide after a promising build-up orchestrated by Boniface. The first half concluded with both teams deadlocked, leaving the crowd awaiting a breakthrough.

However, it was Lesotho who surprised everyone by breaking the deadlock ten minutes into the second half. Mkhwanazi found the net with Lesotho’s first shot on target, beating goalkeeper Uzoho to give the visitors an unexpected lead. Faced with the challenge of a deficit, Nigeria responded in the 67th minute when Semi Ajayi rose to the occasion, heading home a corner-kick delivered by Iheanacho.

Ajayi’s powerful header secured the much-needed equalizer, sparing Nigeria from a disappointing result on home turf. Despite the draw, questions arise about the Eagles’ performance and their ability to meet the high expectations placed on them. Peseiro’s attacking setup did not yield the desired result, emphasizing the need for adjustments as Nigeria navigates the World Cup qualification campaign.