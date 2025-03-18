2026 W’Cup Qualifiers: It’s Tough Road For Eagles But Chelle’s Boys Can Do It –Amuneke

Share

..Omeruo insists team will pick ticket

Former Super Eagles star and Heartland technical adviser, Emmanuel Amuneke, has expressed hope that Nigeria will qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

However, he admits the journey will not be easy. Amuneke acknowledged the challenges ahead but urged the Super Eagles, under new coach Eric Chelle, to aim for maximum points in their next two qualifiers.

“Nigeria must do everything possible to win their upcoming matches,” Amuneke said. “I hope they qualify for the World Cup next year, but we have to be realistic—it will be very tough.

In football, anything is possible, but I believe they can start with a win against Rwanda.” The Super Eagles will take on Rwanda on Friday at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali before returning home to face Zimbabwe in Uyo next Tuesday.

Similarly, experienced defender Kenneth Omeruo is confident that Nigeria will still qualify despite their slow start in the qualifiers. “We have to be at the World Cup,” Omeruo stated.

“That’s the dream of every footballer. It won’t be easy, but I believe the team will improve under the new coach.”

Omeruo, who made his Super Eagles debut in 2012, was not called up for these crucial matches due to injury and limited playing time at his Turkish club, Kasimpasa.

“Even though I’m not in the squad, I’m still a fan. I’ll be watching the games and cheering them to victory,” he added. With just three points from four games, Nigeria faces a tough task in their bid for World Cup qualification.

However, with the backing of former players and the determination of the squad, the Super Eagles will be hoping to turn things around, starting with the game against Rwanda.

