2026 W’Cup Final To Feature Half-Time Show

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has confirmed that the final of the 2026 World Cup will feature a halftime show for the first time in the tournament’s history. Infantino also revealed yesterday that the World Cup would “take over” Times Square during the final and thirdplace match.

The introduction of a half-time show will see the World Cup adopt a tradition similar to the spectacle at the Super Bowl. Next year’s competition will be held across 16 cities in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

“I can confirm the first-ever half-time show at a FIFA World Cup final in New York/New Jersey, in association with Global Citizen,” Infantino wrote on his personal Instagram.

“This will be a historic moment for the World Cup and a show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world.

