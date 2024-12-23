2026 W’Cup: FG Earmarks N3bn For Presidential Support Group

Share

Sanwo-Olu may head body to revive Eagles’ World Cup dream

The Federal Government has earmarked a whopping N3 billion for the operation of a Presidential Support Group aimed at reviving Nigeria’s flagging 2026 World Cup aspirations, New Telegraph can report.

This initiative comes as President Bola Tinubu is keen on reviving the fading chances of Super Eagles qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Super Eagles have endured a poor start to the qualifying campaign after garnering a paltry three points from four games.

They are sitting fifth in a six-team group after failing to win any match in the series so far.

In a bid to forestall the possibility of missing out on the Mundial for the second consecutive time, President Tinubu approved the establishment of the Presidential Support Group and captured the financial support of billion for the PSG in the 2025 budget, our correspondent can report.

The proposed Presidential Support Group is envisioned as a high-powered body tasked with galvanizing resources, providing administrative support, and implementing strategies to strengthen the Super Eagles’ campaign.

Reports suggest that Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is being considered to head the group. The Presidential Support Group is expected to foster collaboration between stakeholders, including the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), private sector sponsors, and government agencies.

A significant portion of the allocated N3 billion will go toward logistical support, training camps, hiring and payment of salary of a foreign coach and international friendlies to ensure the team is adequately prepared for the high-stakes qualifiers.

