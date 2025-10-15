As the African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, which is billed to hold in the United States (US), Canada, and Mexico, wrapped up on Tuesday, October 14, at least nine African teams have clinched direct qualification for the tournament. Among the winning teams, Tunisia finished at the top of Group Eight with 28 points, securing their spot in the finals ahead of the anticipated match.

In total, 54 teams competed in the qualifiers, divided into 9 groups of 6 teams each. Every team faced off in a home-and-away round-robin format. After the 9 automatic qualification spots have been secured, the last spot will be decided with a playoff between Cameroon, Nigeria, Gabon and DR Congo. The African countries that have qualified for the World Cup in the United States of America, Mexico and Canada include: 1. ALGERIA

Algeria has become the fourth African country to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, and all of them are from the north of the continent. A 3-0 win over Somalia on Thursday guaranteed Algeria first place in Group G in African qualifying and a return to the World Cup for the first time since 2014. Algeria, captained by Riyad Mahrez and led by former Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic, joined neighbouring nations Morocco and Tunisia, as well as Egypt, in securing a spot in next year's expanded 48-team tournament being held in the United States, Canada and Mexico. 2. TUNISIA Tunisia have become the second African team to qualify for the FIFA World Cup. The North Africans secured their place in dramatic fashion on 8 September 2025 by defeating Equatorial Guinea 1-0 with a stoppage-time winner from Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane. In Group H, which included São Tomé and Príncipe, Malawi, Equatorial Guinea, Namibia and Liberia, Sami Trabelsi's men recorded seven wins and one draw to progress in decisive style. The Carthage Eagles will compete in the World Cup for a seventh time in their history and a third in succession. At Qatar 2022, they secured a momentous victory over reigning champions and soon-to-be-finalists France on the final day of Group D action. 3. EGYPT After missing out on Qatar 2022, Egypt are headed to the FIFA World Cup 26 after posting a 3-0 victory over Djibouti, punching their ticket to the global showpiece with a game to spare. Egypt have been enormously impressive at both ends during their qualifying campaign, which saw them clinch the top spot in Group A. On the attacking end, the Pharaohs have amassed a whopping 19 goals in just nine matches, with talisman Mohamed Salah leading the way with nine goals. Not far behind are Trezeguet and Zizo, who have accounted for five and two goals each, respectively.

4. GHANA Ghana became the fifth African nation to qualify for the 2026 World Cup on Sunday. The 2010 quarterfinalist joins Algeria, Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia at next year's tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Ghana needed a point against the Comoros in its final game in Group I to be certain of qualifying for back-to-back World Cups and sealed its place with a 1-0 win at Accra Sports Stadium. In the end, Ghana didn't even need that after second-placed Madagascar lost 4-1 to Mali. Tottenham forward Mohammed Kudus scored the decisive goal in the 47th minute to ensure Ghana qualified in style. Madagascar still finished second, but victory would have improved its chances of being one of the four best runners-up, which compete for a place in the playoffs.

5. CAPE VERDE

Cape Verde qualified for the men’s World Cup for the first time following Monday’s 3-0 win against Eswatini. Second-half goals from Dailon Livramento, Willy Semedo and Stopira earned the hosts a comfortable victory at the National Stadium in Praia.

The Island country, home to around 525,000 people, is the second smallest nation ever to qualify for a World Cup finals after Iceland, who participated in the 2018 edition. Monday’s result ensured Cape Verde finished top of Group D of African qualification, four points ahead of second-place Cameroon, who drew 0-0 at home to Angola on Monday.

6. MOROCCO

Morocco became the first African nation to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup courtesy of a routine 5-0 win over 10-man Niger in Rabat. The Atlas Lions, who made history in reaching the semi-finals at Qatar 2022, knew that three points would be enough to progress from Group E with two games to spare after Tanzania could only draw 1-1 in Congo-Brazzaville earlier on Friday.

Niger’s Abdoul-Latif Goumey was sent off for his second bookable offence in the 26th minute, and Ismael Saibari converted Youssef Belammari’s cross to open the scoring three minutes later.

Saibari doubled the lead before the break when he tapped in a low ball in from Achraf Hakimi, and Ayoub El Kaabi scooped in the third early in the second half from another pinpoint Belammari delivery.

It proved to be a perfect evening for Morocco as they played the first match at the redeveloped Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, which will stage the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final next January and be used when the kingdom co-hosts the 2030 World Cup.

7. IVORY COAST

The Ivory Coast national team has officially secured its spot at the 2026 World Cup, to be held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, after defeating Kenya 3–0 in the final matchday of African qualifiers.

With this result, the “Elephants” return to the World Cup after a twelve-year absence, led by the brilliance of Franck Kessié and the goal-scoring touch of Amad Diallo.

The Ivorian side completed a strong qualifying campaign and will join Senegal, which also earned direct qualification after thrashing Mauritania 4–0. For both teams, the dream of representing Africa on football’s biggest stage burns brighter than ever.

8. SENEGAL

Senegal will be competing in the World Cup for the fourth time in their history after topping Group B in the CAF qualifiers.

The Lions of Teranga will be able to roar at the FIFA World Cup 26. Senegal qualified for the tournament in Canada, Mexico and the USA after securing first place in Group B of the African preliminaries, after a 4-0 victory over Mauritania in their final fixture ensured they topped the section ahead of Congo DR.

The turning point in the qualifiers came in Kinshasa on 9 September, on the eighth matchday. Senegal won 3-2 in a heated Stade des Martyrs after trailing 2-0 to DR Congo, with Pape Mata Sarr scoring the decisive goal in the 87th minute of an enthralling contest.

9. SOUTH AFRICA

South Africa became the latest African nation to qualify for the 2026 World Cup after beating Rwanda 3-0 on Tuesday to top their qualifying group, despite being docked three points for fielding an ineligible player in earlier games.

It will be South Africa’s first appearance at a World Cup since they qualified automatically as the host in 2010. South Africa’s victory meant Nigeria finished second in the group and will have to qualify through a playoff after missing out altogether on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Nigeria beat Benin 4-0 at home after a hat trick from star striker Victor Osimhen. Benin had led the group before the last round.

Later on Tuesday, traditional African powerhouses Senegal and the Ivory Coast sealed their places in December's World Cup draw as the continent's qualification games for automatic bids came to a close.