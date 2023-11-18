2026 Wcq: Zimbabwe Midfielder Talks Tough Ahead Of Nigeria Game

Despite playing a draw against Rwanda, the midfielder of the Warriors of Zimbabwe Marshall Munetsi has said the Super Eagles should be ready for a tough fight when both teams meet in a 2026 World Cup qualifier next week.

The Stade De Reims of France star player was the best performer in the game played at the Huye Stadium on Wednesday. He even had the ball in the net ball the referee ruled the goal out for offside. Speaking about the game, Munetsi admitted that the game against the Amavubi was a good starting point for them after a long break.

He further said they now understand the Huye pitch and they are ready to confront Nigeria. ” We haven’t trained much together after a long break from football due to suspension.

I think this is a good starting point for even if it’s just a point, we hold on to it and shift focus to our next game against Nigeria. “Firstly, we struggled on the pitch but now that we understand it, we are ready for Nigeria and we will give our best”, he said.