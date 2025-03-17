2026 WCQ: S’Eagles Face Must-Win Clashes As Race Heats Up

Share

The road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is reaching a crucial stage as African teams gear up for Matchdays 5 and 6 of the qualifiers.

Kicking off on Wednesday, March 19, there are just nine automatic spots up for grabs and four second-placed teams set for a playoff battle.

Every match will be a fight for survival.

Super Eagles Group C:of Nigeria have endured a disappointing start to their qualifying campaign, sitting fifth in Group C with just three points from four matches.

The three-time African champions now face a defining period as they take on Rwanda on March 21 before a crucial clash against Zimbabwe on March 25.

The Eagles’ head coach Eric Chelle has named a 23-man squad blending experience and young talent in a bid to turn the tide. However, with South Africa, Benin, and Rwanda all tied on seven points, Nigeria must win both games to revive their qualification hopes.

Group A: Egypt in the Driver’s Seat

Record AFCON winners Egypt leads Group A with 10 points but faces pressure from Guinea-Bissau (6 points), Burkina Faso (5 points), and Sierra Leone (5 points).

The Pharaohs will look to extend their lead when they face Ethiopia on March 21.

Group B: Sudan and Senegal Set for Heavyweight Clash

A top-of-the-table clash between Sudan (10 points) and Senegal (8 points) on March 22 could decide who claims the group’s automatic spot.

Reigning African champions Senegal, led by Aliou Cissé, will be eager to bounce back and reclaim first place.

Group D: Cameroon Faces Strong Competition

Cameroon currently leads Group D with eight points, but Libya and Cape Verde (both on seven points) remain in close pursuit. The Indomitable Lions will face Eswatini on March 19 before a high-stakes match against Libya on March 25.

Group E: Morocco Marching On

Despite off-field challenges, Morocco has maintained a perfect record in Group E, winning all three of their matches so far. The Atlas Lions face Niger on March 21 as they edge closer to another World Cup appearance.

Group F: Ivory Coast vs. Gabon in Tight Race

Ivory Coast (10 points) leads Group F but faces stiff competition from Gabon (9 points). With Burundi (7 points) and Kenya (5 points) still in contention, the Elephants must deliver in key fixtures against Burundi (March 21) and Gambia (March 24).

Group G: Algeria and Mozambique Battling for Supremacy

With Algeria and Mozambique level on nine points each, the group remains wide open. Botswana, Guinea, and Uganda (6 points each) are not far behind, making every match crucial.

Group H: Tunisia Closing in on Qualification

Tunisia (10 points) leads Group H, but Namibia (8 points) and Liberia (7 points) remain in contention. The Carthage Eagles will look to maintain their unbeaten run against Liberia (March 19) and Malawi (March 24).

Group I: Ghana and Comoros in Strong Position

Comoros and Ghana are tied at nine points, with Madagascar (7 points) and Mali (5 points) also in the race. Ghana must secure maximum points against Chad (March 21) and Madagascar (March 24) to boost their World Cup hopes.

Crucial Fixtures to Watch

Matchday 5 Key Fixtures

March 19: Eswatini vs. Cameroon; Liberia vs. Tunisia

March 21: Rwanda vs. Nigeria; Ethiopia vs. Egypt

March 22: Sudan vs. Senegal

Matchday 6 Key Fixtures

March 25: Nigeria vs. Zimbabwe; Cameroon vs. Libya; Algeria vs. Mozambique

With the stakes higher than ever, African teams must deliver top performances to keep their World Cup dreams alive.

New Telegraph Will Nigeria bounce back? Can Senegal overtake Sudan? Stay tuned with theas the action unfolds!

