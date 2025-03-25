2026 WCQ: S’Eagles Coach Names Unchanged XI For Zimbabwe Clash

Share

On Tuesday, Super Eagles of Nigeria Head Coach Eric Chelle, has named an unchanged starting lineup for Nigeria’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe.

Chelle, who took charge of his first match against Rwanda last Friday, March 21, has opted to stick with the same XI that played in the 1-1 draw.

After scoring a brace against Rwanda, Victor Osimhen retained his place in the attack alongside Ademola Lookman, Moses Simon, and Samuel Chukwueze.

In the midfield was, Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi will continue to dictate play, while Stanley Nwabali remains in goal.

The defensive lineup remains unchanged, with Ola Aina, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Calvin Bassey, and captain William Troost-Ekong in charge of the backline.

Goalkeeper: Nwabali

Defenders: Aina, Ekong (C), Bassey, Osayi-Samuel

Midfielders: Ndidi, Iwobi

Forwards: Chukwueze, Simon, Lookman, Osimhen

Nigeria will be hoping to secure maximum points as they continue their quest for qualification to the 2026 World Cup.

