A former Nigerian international, Victor Ikpeba, has praised Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen and head coach, Eric Chelle following the team’s recent performances in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Super Eagles secured their first victory in the qualifiers with a 2-0 win over Rwanda but were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Zimbabwe in their subsequent match.

New Telegraph recalls that Osimhen was instrumental in both fixtures, scoring twice against Rwanda and netting the team’s only goal in the draw with Zimbabwe.

His impressive display has earned widespread acclaim, with Ikpeba commending his commitment and determination.

“I was truly impressed by the energy and dedication Osimhen displayed; he left everything out there and scored a total of three goals across both matches,” Ikpeba said during his appearance on SuperSport TV’s Monday Night Football.

The former AFCON 1994 champion also defended Osimhen’s visible frustration after the Zimbabwe match, stating:

“There was nothing inappropriate about him walking off in frustration. Such reactions are part of being passionate about the sport.”

Ikpeba further lauded Coach Eric Chelle for revitalizing the squad’s fighting spirit, suggesting that an earlier appointment could have improved Nigeria’s qualification standing.

“If we had appointed him earlier in the qualifiers, I believe we would find ourselves in a more favorable position on the table,” he remarked.

Reflecting on the match against Zimbabwe, Ikpeba noted that the team had created enough opportunities to win but struggled with converting chances into goals.

With the Super Eagles still battling for a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ikpeba’s comments highlight both the promise and the challenges facing the team as they continue their qualification campaign.

