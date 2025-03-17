2026 WCQ: Arokodare Sets To Make S’Eagles bow

Share

KRC Genk forward, Tolu Arokodare on Monday said he can’t wait to wear the green and white shirt of the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Arokodare is in Nigeria’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

New Telegraph reports that it is the striker’s maiden invitation to the Super Eagles.

The 24-year-old, who is already in the team’s Radisson Blu Hotel camp in Kigali, is buzzing with excitement.

“I still don’t know how to feel. It’s a mix of only great feelings for my family and me. I can’t wait to put on that shirt,” the forward was quoted as saying by Voetbalnieuws.

Arokodare was on target in Genk’s 2-0 victory over Union Saint-Gilloise last weekend.

He has scored 17 league goals for the Smurfs this season.

