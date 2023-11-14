2026 WCQ: 23 Players Hit Super Eagles Camp As Crocodiles Land In Uyo

…match tickets go for N1000, N2000, N5000

The Super Eagles camp in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State has taken shape as eleven more invited players arrive in the capital city ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier as the Crocodiles of Lesotho.

This is even as 23 players and 9 officials of the Crocodiles of Lesotho touched down at the Victor Attah International Airport, VAIA, in Uyo, Tuesday morning.

Moses Simon, Ademola Lookman, Taiwo Awoniyi, Ola Aina, Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi, Joe Aribo, and Bright Osayi Samuel were some of the players received by members of the Akwa Ibom State Football Normalization Committee at the VAIA and taken to the team’s camp at Four Point by Sheraton Hotel in Ikot Ekpene.

With the new arrivals, the number of players in camp has now increased to twenty-three, including Bendel Insurance goalkeeper, Amas Obasogie who was drafted in to replace Maduka Okoye.

The Lesotho team handled by Coach Leslie Notsi was received by members of the Akwa Ibom State Football Normalization Committee and taken to their team camp, the serene Ibom Hotel and Resorts.

Both teams would have their first training session at separate times later today at the practice pitch of the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

The encounter against Lesotho would take place on the main turf on Thursday by 5 pm.

Meanwhile, the prices of three categories of tickets for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Lesotho have officially been confirmed.

According to the General Coordinator of the Local Organizing Committee, Elder Paul Bassey, the regular ticket for the popular stand would be sold for N1,000, the VIP tickets will go for N2,000 while the VVIP tickets are pegged at N5,000.

He said sales points for the tickets, which will be strategically spread for easy purchase across the state, would be announced 48 hours to the match day.