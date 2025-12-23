2026: Uzodimma Proposes N1.44trn Budget, Targets Power, Infrastructure Upgrade

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma yesterday presented a budget proposal of N1.439 trillion for the 2026 fiscal year to the state’s House of Assembly for consideration and approval. He described the budget proposal as a blueprint for accelerated economic growth, infrastructure expansion and job creation.

The proposal, tagged the “Budget of Economic Breakthrough,” represents a 78 per cent increase over the 2025 budget of N807bn, with 83.4 per cent of the total allocation dedicated to capital expenditure. Uzodimma said N1.201 trillion was earmarked for capital projects, with N238.5 billion for recurrent expenditure.

According to him, the budget is anchored on the Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Recovery (3R) agenda and is designed to consolidate gains recorded in road construction, healthcare delivery, education, digital economy and security. He said over 130 roads had been completed across the state, noting that key projects such as the Owerri–Umuahia dual carriageway, the Assumpta flyover, and several urban and rural roads had improved mobility and boosted economic activities.

The governor also noted that the state had also recorded progress in the health sector through the construction and upgrade of general hospitals and primary healthcare centres, while four NUC-approved universities are currently operating in the state.

On security, Uzodimma said Imo had overcome severe challenges, adding that the improved security situation had restored investor confidence and enabled the state to host a recent economic and investment summit attended by local and international stakeholders.

He announced that the “Light-Up Imo Project”, aimed at providing 24-hour electricity, would commence in phases, beginning with Owerri, to reduce dependence on generators and support small businesses.

He also highlighted investments around the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, including plans to operationalise the cargo terminal through a public-private partnership, positioning Imo as a logistics hub for the South East.