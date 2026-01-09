2026: Universal Insurance Focuses On Digital Innovation, Product Expansion

Universal Insurance Plc has announced its key priorities for 2026, focused on driving growth and enhancing its top line.

The Managing Director/CEO, Dr Japhet Duru, revealed the plans during the company’s 2026 Annual Thanksgiving and Prayer gathering at its Lagos head office.

He highlighted the company’s strategic focus for the year, including enhancing digital capabilities to improve customer experience, expanding product offerings to meet evolving client needs, and strengthening partnerships to drive growth and innovation.

According to him, “We’re excited about the opportunities ahead and remain dedicated to being a trusted partner in protecting what matters most to our clients.” The company also pledged to further strengthen its operational capacity in 2026.

Urging staff to remain committed to the company’s core values, Dr. Duru said: “As an excellent team, we must deliver unique services to our clients with integrity and reliability. Customer satisfaction through professionalism and prompt settlement of genuine claims remains our top priority.”

Reflecting on 2025, he said: We achieved significant milestones, including expanding our product portfolio, enhancing digital services, and strengthening our presence in key markets.

These accomplishments underscore our commitment to delivering value to our clients and stakeholders.” He further assured that the organization was not resting on its oars over recent achievements, rather we have come with a bold agenda focused on innovation, customer-centric solutions, and sustainable growth.

On recapitalization, the CEO confirmed that all efforts are underway to ensure successful recapitalization, and emphasized that the company will continue to expand its footprint in the insurance sector.