Ahead of the 2026 Ohio gubernatorial election, President Donald Trump of the United States (US) has announced his support for Vivek Ramaswamy of the Republican party.

New Telegraph reports that Ramaswamy, a native of Ohio, announced his bid for the race during a campaign rally in West Chester Township on Monday evening, February 24.

Trump in a post via his Truth Social account, described Vivek as a good person, who truly loves America.

President Trump pledged his total support for the 39-year-old entrepreneur, saying he will be a great governor.

Trump wrote, “VIVEK RAMASWAMY is running for Governor of the Great State of Ohio. I know him well, competed against him, and he is something SPECIAL. He’s Young, Strong, and Smart!

“Vivek is also a very good person, who truly loves our Country. He will be a GREAT Governor of Ohio, will never let you down, and has my complete and total endorsement.”

