2026: Translate Macroeconomic Reforms Into Broad-based Prosperity –LCCI

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has disclosed that the only challenge for Nigeria’s economy this 2026 is to move beyond stability and translate macroeconomic reforms into broad-based prosperity.

In deed, the chamber urged the government to consolidate the gains of reform while decisively addressing the structural constraints that limited inclusive growth in 2025.

The President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Engr. Leye Kupoluyi, made this known in his New Year’s address titled: ‘Beyond Stability: Making 2026 the Year of Inclusive Growth,’ in Lagos yesterday.

Kupoluyi said: “As we move into 2026, the LCCI urges the government to consolidate the gains of reform while decisively addressing the structural constraints that limited inclusive growth in 2025.

“We commend the foreign exchange policy reforms that have instilled transparency and stability in the operations of the FOREX market.

This is helping businesses access more FOREX for their critical raw material imports and calming import-induced inflationary pressures. First, sustained coordination between fiscal and monetary authorities is critical to entrench disinflation while gradually easing interest rates to unlock private sector credit and stimulate investment.

Special attention must be paid to food supply chains through improved security, targeted support for agriculture, and better rural infrastructure.

Second, foreign exchange market confidence should be deepened by promoting export diversification, supporting nonoil exporters, and sustaining transparent, market-driven FX policies.

Third, the government must prioritize infrastructure development, particularly power, transport, and logistics, through public-private partnerships to reduce the cost of doing business and enhance competitiveness.

Fourth, effective and transparent implementation of the Tax Reform Act is essential to simplify compliance, reduce the burden on productive enterprises, and broaden the tax base without stifling growth.