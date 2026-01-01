2026: Traditionalists Advise Nigerians To Prioritize Peace, Unity

Traditionalists under the platform of the Ancient Religious Societies of African Descendants International Council (ARSADIC) have urged Nigerians, regardless of religious faith or ethnic background, to prioritize peace and unity in the country.

Acknowledging that Nigeria’s strength lies in its ethnic and cultural diversity, the traditional worshippers called on citizens to practice tolerance and demonstrate commitment to the nation’s survival.

In a New Year message, the ARSADIC President, Aare (Dr.) Ifagbenusola Atanda, said that as a nation with the highest concentration of black people in the world, Nigeria must always recognize its economic power and relevance on the African continent.

The group prayed for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the nation to be endowed with divine wisdom to address the myriad challenges, including economic and security issues, confronting Nigeria.

The traditionalists emphasized that from 2026 onward, every part of Nigeria must share a common development goal. They stated that by working together as one entity, the nation would enjoy peace and unprecedented development.

Congratulating the Federal Government for last year’s achievements across various sectors of the economy, ARSADIC prayed that 2026 would surpass 2025 in progress and prosperity.

The council, which has served as a platform for indigenous African spirituality since its creation in 1795, said: “The Federal Government must champion national unity and encourage citizens to eschew divisive tendencies, particularly in politics and religion. With courage, tolerance, resilience, and responsible, collective leadership, we believe that Nigeria’s journey in 2026 will be peaceful, smooth, and full of happy events.”

They further stated: “All religious leaders have a huge responsibility to Nigeria and Nigerians. The truth is, if we are not ready to work together and speak with one voice on national issues, it would be difficult for us to survive as a nation.”