2026: Tinubu Vows Continued Attacks On Terrorists, Bandits In Collaboration With Int’l Partners

President Bola Tinubu has vowed to continue the attacks on terrorists, bandits and other criminals to rid the country of insecurity in collaboration with international partners, including the United States (US). Tinubu in his New Year message broadcast this morning put the nation’s foreign reserve as at the end of 2025 at $45.4 billion and the foreign direct investments (FDI) in the country as at the same period at $729 million.

He assured that the nation’s inflation index would continue to fall in the New Year while restating that the implementation of the new tax laws scheduled to commence today was to eliminate multiple taxation. On continued affront on insecurity, the President said: “The path of reform is never easy, but it is necessary. We remain mindful that economic progress must be accompanied by security and peace.

“Our nation continues to confront security threats from criminal and terrorist elements determined to disrupt our way of life. In collaboration with international partners, including the United States, decisive actions were taken against terrorist targets in parts of the Northwest on December 24. Our Armed Forces have since sustained operations against terror networks and criminal strongholds across the Northwest and Northeast.

“In 2026, our security and intelligence agencies will deepen cooperation with regional and global partners to eliminate all threats to national security. We remain committed to protecting lives, property, and the territorial integrity of our country. I continue to believe that a decentralised policing system with appropriate safeguards, complemented by properly regulated forest guards, all anchored on accountability, is critical to effectively addressing terrorism, banditry, and related security challenges.” Speaking about the nation’s economy in 2025, the President said: “We closed 2025 on a strong note.

Despite the policies to fight inflation, Nigeria recorded a robust GDP growth each quarter, with annualized growth expected to exceed 4 per cent for the year. We maintained trade surpluses and achieved greater exchange rate stability. “Inflation declined steadily and reached below 15 per cent, in line with our target. In 2026, we are determined to reduce inflation further and ensure that the benefits of reform reach every Nigerian household.

In 2025, the Nigerian Stock Exchange outperformed its peers, posting a robust 48.12 per cent gain and consolidating its bullish run that began in the second half of 2023. “Supported by sound monetary policy management, our foreign reserves stood at $45.4 billion as of December 29, 2025, providing a substantial buffer against external shocks for the naira.

We expect this position to strengthen further in the New Year. “Foreign direct investment is also responding positively. In the third quarter of 2025, FDI rose to $720 million, up from $90 million in the preceding quarter, reflecting renewed investor confidence in Nigeria’s economic direction, which global credit rating agencies, including Moody’s, Fitch, and Standard & Poor’s, have consistently affirmed and applauded.”

On fiscal discipline and tax reforms, he explained: “A few days ago, I presented the 2026 Appropriation Bill to the National Assembly. In that address, I emphasised that our administration has implemented critical reforms that are laying a solid foundation for long-term stability and prosperity. With tience, fiscal discipline, and unity of purpose, Nigeria will emerge in 2026 stronger and better positioned for sustained growth.

“As inflation and interest rates moderate, we expect increased fiscal space for productive investment in infrastructure and human capital development. We are also confronting the challenge of multiple taxation across all tiers of government. I commend states that have aligned with the national tax harmonisation agenda by adopting harmonised tax laws to reduce the excessive burden of taxes, levies, and fees on our people and on basic consumption.