2026 Tax Law Designed To Enslave Nigerians Economically – Adebayo

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 general election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has criticised Nigeria’s proposed 2026 tax reform law, describing it as unjust, impractical and capable of worsening economic hardship across the country.

Adebayo spoke during an interview on the sidelines of the Adebayo National Marathon, where he said the tax reform was not designed to stimulate economic growth or improve public welfare, but rather to centralise fiscal power under the current administration.

According to him, the proposed law promotes what he described as “economic singularity” and undermines constitutional principles of governance.

Adebayo explained that taxation has a clear philosophical and economic purpose, which he argued the reform fails to satisfy.

“Taxation must do four things: stimulate the economy, distribute resources fairly, generate sustainable revenue in the long run, and be transparent and easy to understand,” he said.

He maintained that the proposed tax law violates all four principles, warning that it has already created fear among small traders, artisans and ordinary Nigerians, who now worry about arbitrary bank deductions, asset seizures and complex compliance requirements.

“You cannot have a tax law that makes a market woman think she needs to hire a lawyer,” Adebayo said. “That is not taxation; that is intimidation.”

The former SDP presidential candidate also raised concerns about the legislative integrity of the tax reform, alleging that some provisions currently circulating were not part of what the National Assembly debated or approved.

“If members of the National Assembly are saying the version being circulated is not what they passed, then we are dealing with a potential criminal violation,” he said, adding that inserting clauses into a law without legislative approval undermines democracy.

He warned that the implementation of such a law could further erode public trust in governance.

Adebayo also criticised the increasing involvement of private consultants in revenue collection, arguing that it violates Nigeria’s sovereignty.

“Revenue collection is a sovereign duty. You do not outsource it, just as you do not outsource the Navy or the armed forces,” he said.

He recalled that Nigeria’s Joint Tax Board had previously discouraged the use of consultants in tax administration, noting that allowing private entities to control revenue infrastructure could lead to abuse, weak accountability and long-term economic exploitation.

Adebayo further alleged that the urgency behind the tax reform is politically motivated.

“They need money ahead of elections. This law is about extracting resources from Nigerians to fund politics, not to develop the country,” he said.

He warned that such policies could enable political elites to continue benefiting from tax systems even after leaving office, turning citizens into permanent revenue sources for private political interests.