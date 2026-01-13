2026: Stakeholders’ Agenda For Education Sector

Education issues in Nigeria compounded by insufficient funding –Don

FG should guarantee industrial peace, uninterrupted academic calendars -SSANU

NUT calls on FG to take-off funding of primary school education from LGAs

Govt should improve security architecture in schools, funding, others –Stakeholders

AGENDA Piqued by challenges besetting the education sector due to unresolved knotty issues, such as hasty policy implementation, among others, key stakeholders have set agenda for which to pilot and navigate the sector to a good harbour in 2026

Against the backdrop of challenges impeding the progress and development of the nation’s education sector, particularly in the area of policy initiative and implementation, stakeholders have raised concern on the need to overhaul and move the system forward.

They expressed this concern as more reactions continue to trail the low performance of the education sector in the outgone 2025, and how to reposition the sector for optimal performance in 2026.

This is as major stakeholders, including scholars, civil society organisations, unions and other education pundits are worried that despite efforts by the government, the various initiatives and policies introduced as precursor for improving the sector, are marred by poor or hasty implementation strategies or lack of the right will-power on the part of the supervising Minister of Education, Dr Alausa.

Making retrospective review of the sector in 2025, they listed some of these policies to include the controversial scrapping of the Mother Tongue Policy of 2022 that required teaching in indigenous languages up to Primary Six by reverting to English as the sole medium of instruction from pre-primary to university by the Minister.

Other challenges are the migration of all external examinations such as Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) conducted by West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and National Examination Council (NECO), as well as NABTEB to Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode starting from 20252026 school year, and implementation of the new school curriculum without consideration for ICT infrastructure, textbooks, personnel, facilities, readiness of schools and students, among others.

However, the implementation framework, particularly the introduction of new school curriculum, generated controversies and widespread condemnation from stakeholders due to its faulty implementation strategy and approach.

The operational glitches recorded in the last year Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), conduct by JAMB, including technical failures and candidate rescheduling challenges that undermined public confidence; as well as WAEC’s serious logistical and credibility issues, resulting in candidates writing examinations late into the evening due to insecurity and poor planning are some of the challenges hunting last year’s education sector performance.

Appraisal

Appraising the sector in the year under review, the Vice-Chancellor, African School of Economics (The Pan-African University of Excellence), Abuja, Prof Mahfouz Adedimeji, however, noted that the various initiatives and policies of the government in the education sector had so far been largely fantastic.

But, re-echoing the views of other stakeholders, he pointed out that the only snag in the education policies initiated in the year under review and the one he considered most objectionable, is the reversal of the language policy on mother tongue education. “I deem it a mistake on the part of the Minister made due to limited exposure to research findings in the area,” Adedimeji added, saying apart from this ill-advised policy, the Minister has performed creditably well.

Thus, Adedimeji noted that this could be signposted by the new agreement signed by the government with ASUU, given the fact that the agreement had been a most contentious issue over the past eight years or even stretched further backwards. According to him, this is indicative of the seriousness with which the Minister has taken the job of stabilising the education sector.

The Vice-Chancellor said: “If I want to rate the Minister’s performance, I will award him a distinction mark. His performance has been excellent. That he is passionate about improving the quality of education and the integrity of examinations in Nigeria is not in doubt. He is leaving indelible footprints on the sands of time in the sector.

Speaking about the student loan initiative of the Federal Government, which he described as a landmark policy, the Vice-Chancellor added: “How can the several thousands of beneficiaries of NELFUND interventions forget the sector under this dispensation? The sector has performed well. Like Prof Patrick Lumumba of Kenya would say, our system has produced the best professionals you find among Africans all over the world.”

However, despite the achievements recorded by the sector in the year under review in view of daunting challenges confronting the sector, Adedimeji, who noted that there is still room for improvement, explained that we need to be self-critical and keep ourselves on our toes, no doubt.

“The system is always evolving and the sector is largely successful despite the daunting challenges,” he added. Consequently, on his part, a retired Professor of African Literature and Poetry at the University of Ibadan (UI), Ademola Dasylva, has expressed different views and raised concerns over the low performance of the education sector in 2025. This is as he said that there was nothing to be cheerful or happy about in the outgone year, given the several unresolved issues in the sector.

He wondered what the current government has been up to, or has been able to offer in the area of education in the past two years, even as the retired don described the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government as logically and largely an extension of the immediate past administration of late Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as far as education sector development approach is concerned.

Expressing displeasure over the low state of education in view of available resources at the disposal of the government to change the narrative, Dasylva lamented that this administration is being run like a local Czar, which is guided by some strange ideas, and a self-serving “feudalist” ideology.

Interrogating some of the policies of the Education Minister, Dr Tunji Alausa, so far in the sector, the retired don frowned at the way and manner in which the sector is being run in terms of policy initiative and implementation. For instance, Dasylva, however, expressed regrets that against common sense and global logic, and best practices, the Minister by fiat threw out the Mother Tongue Education (MTE) policy from the Basic Primary School Education Programme, as captured in the National Language Policy.

Still on concern about the action of the government, Dasylva further argued that which serious government would scrap the mother tongue education policy by preferring and choosing a foreign “colonial English Language” over the people’s major indigenous languages as the language of instruction at primary school level in the school system.

Dasylva stated: “Where is that done in the entire world? Despite the embarrassing policy somersault, as well as reactions and suggestions from well-meaning Nigerian language experts, including the Nigerian Academy of Letters (NAL), the Minister has remained unrelenting and adamant. “So what advice is there any more to suggest to folks or ministers with that kind of mindset?

Like the controversial tax regime, the claims and counterclaims, and the subsequent implementation regardless of public outcry, leave one not in doubt that we are dealing with some local Czars, or feudal lords that are not answerable to the public they are supposed to be serving.” Similarly, he lamented that education issues in Nigeria have been further compounded by insufficient funding; where the government’s annual budget for education sector has remained persistently below the UNESCO recommended minimum benchmark of 26 per cent of the national budget.

“This has kept the education sector, in particular, tertiary education, including public universities, grossly underfunded,” he added, recalling that education has unfortunately continued to suffer the same fate in the last three administrations, which saw the establishment of new federal universities, as part of dividends of democracy and constituency projects.

Regretting that these public universities are now waiting and designed to suffer similar fate of gross underfunding and infrastructure deficit as they litter the backyards of privileged politicians, the erstwhile Dean, Faculty of Arts, at the nation’s premier university, however, insisted that rather a more thoughtful approach would have been considered as a priority before establishing those “ill-fated universities.”

According to him, such considerations and priorities should include adequate funding, improved infrastructure, as well as expansion of academic programmes in existing public universities to also cater for the education needs of the police, navy and the military, among others.

Also, reacting to the Federal Government decades’ face-off with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Dasylva noted that the recent renegotiated agreement and the paltry 40 per cent salaries increase that has now been granted should not be seen as an achievement for the government or ASUU. Rather, he argued that what would one have expected ASUU to do under this situation, particularly in the face of years of unnecessarily protracted negotiation dating to 2009, to now reject the government’s offer of the 40 per cent increment.

“No, not after several years of deliberate psychosocial emasculation of ASUU members and their badly damaged morale by every successive government, with the exception of former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration, which attended to the welfare of university workers,” he stressed. Now, the pittance offered and accepted by ASUU, he explained, when compared with 300 per cent increment for Judges, and some oth

er sectors in the country, more or less amounted to a “how-fordo” acceptance, or a “better-thannothing” settlement. This is as he insisted that the 40 per cent increment for ASUU as contained in the agreement recently reached by the Federal Government with the union is nothing to celebrate compared with what obtains globally on salaries and emoluments of university lecturers.

Nigeria, Dasylva pointed out, still ranks the lowest on the global salary scale of university lecturers, saying this has remained one of the major reasons for the persistent alarming rate of brain drain in public universities, in recent times, as more professors and lecturers are leaving the system in droves to overseas in chase of greener pastures. Given this challenging crisis, he noted that unfortunately the government seems clueless, or unwilling to check by adopting a more robust and attractive package for the country’s intellectuals.

Meanwhile, in his review of the sector, titled: “Nigeria’s Educational Renaissance: 2025 Milestone and 2026 Expectations,” the Executive Secretary, Africa Brands Review (ABR), Mr Joseph Ayodele, said looking at the various development in the sector in the year, the Nigerian education sector stands at a historic turning point. He stated that 2025 has transitioned from a period of perennial crisis to one of systemic reform, marked by unprecedented administrative vigour under the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative (NESRI).

On the leadership of the Federal Ministry of Education, Ayodele noted that the nation has moved from mere policy discussion to an aggressive 80 per cent implementation model, even as he described the year as a landmark year of resolution and reform, which he said would be remembered as the year Nigeria finally broke the cycle of industrial unrest and redefined educational safety.

For instance, he recalled that the 16-year ASUU standoff was broken when on December 23, 2025, a historic agreement was signed between the Federal Government and ASUU, resolving the long-standing 2009 Agreement impasse and ending the strike era. He highlighted how the National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC) facilitated the renovation and upgrade of 50 selected secondary schools, equipping them with modern classrooms, laboratories, and ICT facilities under the new National Minimum Standards.

Agenda for 2026

Rather than to remain aloof and groan under the myriad of challenges facing the sector, critical stakeholders, as part of the way forward, have offered some solutions on how to salvage the system.

Therefore, in setting agenda for the sector in 2026, the National President, National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) Nigeria, Chief Yemi Otubela, insisted that in looking ahead to the year, the education sector must transition from policy proliferation to policy effectiveness. Hence, he said the expectations should include enhanced and predictable funding with education treated as a strategic investment rather than a recurrent expense.

He stated that budgetary allocations must be matched with timely releases and transparent utilisation, even as the NAPPS President advocated stronger implementation frameworks, including monitoring, evaluation and accountability mechanisms to track real impact at school level. According to him, teacher welfare and professional development must be placed at the centre of reform, where motivation, training and fair remuneration are non-negotiable if learning outcomes are to improve.

Otubela also sought comprehensive reform of examination bodies in order to ensure credibility, operational efficiency, security consciousness and technological resilience. As part of an agenda to boost and transform the sector, he spoke of the need for inclusive stakeholder engagement, recognising private school operators as partners in national development.

While stressing that regulatory reforms should support quality assurance, not stifle sustainability, Otubela urged the government to bridge inequality and the digital divide through targeted interventions for rural, low income and conflict affected communities; even as he added that for policy stability and continuity, the government should allow reforms to mature without frequent reversals or disruptions. “Nigeria does not lack ideas, policies or frameworks in education, what the nation needs in 2026 are disciplined execution, sustained collaboration and accountability across all levels of government,” Otubela stated.

Also setting agenda to move the ailing sector forward, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), which condemned the non-conclusion of negotiations with the universitybased unions, especially with the union, described this as a sore point for the sector and which greatly dampened worker’s morale in 2025.

Therefore, the government, according to the SSANU Vice President South-West, Dr Abdussobur Salaam, would do well to ensure that all negotiations with trade unions in tertiary institutions – universities, polytechnics and colleges of education – are concluded in the first quarter of 2026, in order to guarantee industrial peace and ensure that academic calendars are not disrupted. On the agenda for 2026, SSANU is seeking the conclusion of all negotiations with the unions by the Minister by empowering the Renegotiation Committee under the leadership of Alhaji Yayale Ahmed to give fair, just and equitable offerings to the unions at the negotiation table.

“Ensure industrial peace, which appears to be quite tenuous at the moment. The negotiations with the unions have solutions to many challenges affecting the system, including funding, personnel, training and manpower development. A good agreement for SSANU and other unions in 2026 is key,” it added. However, a don at the Ekiti State University (EKSU), Prof Dare Owolabi, told New Telegraph, that generally, there is no empirical evidence to show that the sector has improved in performance.

Therefore, for 2026 and beyond, he stated that the Federal Government should give more priority to education by increasing funding to the sector. “The idea of turning schools to revenue generating centres to raise funds for survival should be discouraged,” he added, saying for instance, how do you expect tertiary institutions to generate funds, without compromising standards, if the environment is not conducive for research that can be patented for industry use.

He also insisted that the cancellation of the use of the mother tongue for instruction in early primary education should be revisited as part of the agenda for the year 2026. Setting a 2026 roadmap, Ayodele said the sector this year should be the year of “faithful implementation era” dedicated to faithful implementation of the ASUU Pact, immediate rollout of the 40 per cent salary increase for all academic staff, as well as the take-off of the National Research Council (NRC) with statutory funding.

He said the 70 year retirement age of Professors should be with a pension equivalent to their full annual salary, while the National Quality Assurance (NQA) Framework should faithfully execute the approved national framework by ensuring standardised inspections and performance grading for every school in the federation.

In the area of capacity building and development, training and retraining, he urged the Teacher Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) to pursue aggressive drive to register more teachers and intensive training and retraining of school heads in order to master the new eight-subject curriculum.

Added to this, Ayodele advocated institutional consolidation under which the government at federal and state levels should adhere to the moratorium on new federal universities, as well as ensure that funds are strictly used for the take-off and stabilisation of the recently established few specialised institutions, including Federal University of Environment and Technology, Rivers State, among others. Besides, he made a case for improved budgetary allocation to the sector, while the government should focus more on the timely release of approved funds to prevent the capital implementation delays as witnessed in 2025.

NUT

Speaking with New Telegraph about the expectations of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in the education sector in 2026, the National President, Audu Amba Titus, stated he only prayed that the leadership of the country would get it right and do the right things this year. In the union’s agenda for the sector, he noted that as the New Year begins, it is not out of point that a lot of agitations and demands have already been put on the table, which the union expects the government at all levels to step up action to address.

Highlighting some of the challenges confronting the sector, which the union urged the government to tackle in the 2026 in order to enhance the performance of the system, is the issue of insecurity, leading to recent attacks on schools and abduction of school children by bandits, Boko Haram insurgents and other terrorist groups on prowl in the Northern part of the country.

Lamenting what he described as the “ugly trend,” the NUT President as a way forward, implored the government at federal, state and local government levels, to put all hands on deck to improve security architecture in schools for both children and teachers to go school to learn and teach in a safe environment without any fear of kidnapping or threat to their lives.

Apart from the challenges of insecurity pervading the school system, Amba said funding of education should be a matter of priority to the government, saying education is a critical and a bedrock for national development and hence should be treated so. On the issue of funding of education, especially primary schools in the country, the NUT President has called on the Federal Government to take off the funding of primary school education from the Local Government Councils.

Amba, who vowed that the teachers’ union would continue to agitate for this until the Federal Government revises this contentious policy in the nation’s Constitution, said the LGs have no capacity to fund primary school education. He said: “NUT would not stop its agitation until the government takes off the funding of primary school education from local government areas.

The federal or state government should fund primary school education, against the current situation. “Local government areas have no capacity to fund primary school education, rather their responsibility is to fix or construct feeder roads, market stalls, among others, and not education. “The Federal Government in 2026, as part of the way forward, should revise this agenda in our Constitution. Education should be funded by the federal and state government, and not local government areas, which have no capacity to do so.

“This has been our agitation and NUT will not relent to agitate until the Federal Government changes the provision in the Constitution.” Besides, in the NUT’s agenda for the government in 2026, the President said the welfare of teachers should be uppermost in the priority list of the government for the year, if the education sector is to be galvanised. Amba further added: “Countries of the world that got their education right lay emphasis on the welfare of their teachers.

Education is the fulcrum of development and national growth, and those in charge are teachers, and no nation can rise above its education and no education can rise above its teachers. “So, we as a union are asking the government to take the welfare of teachers as priority in the year 2026 scheme, as part of moves to redress some of the problems in the sector for enhanced optimal performance.

“The government at all levels should look inwards into the welfare of teachers, as critical stakeholders in the education system.” As part of concerns for teachers’ welfare, NUT urged the Federal Government to implement all the welfare packages and incentives initiated by the immediate past administration of Late President Muhammadu Buhari.

The NUT President worried that of all incentives and welfare programmes initiated by the past administration such as 65 retirement age, housing units for teachers, and other incentives for teachers, only the 65 retirement age is being implemented by 24 or 28 states across the federation, while other states are yet to implement it. He, therefore, called on both the federal and state government to implement all these welfare programmes for Nigerian teachers in 2026 so as to position our education sector on the right path of reckoning for growth and development.