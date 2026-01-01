2026: Show Interest In Affairs Of Nigeria, LP Tells Youths

The Labour Party (LP) has called on the Nigerian youths to show greater interest in what is going on in the country.

The interim National Chairman Senator Esther Nenadi Usman, in her New Year message, said she desires a country that works.

“Nigeria is currently hemorrhaging from the devastating effects of misgovernance, and the effort to rescue her from the clutches of poor leadership requires far more than passive interest in the electoral process,” Senator Usman stated.

She urged the youths, especially women, to take a more active role in the politics and governance of the country, and called on them to take the advantage of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) continues voter registration (CVR) exercise, to register to vote in the 2027 general elections.

“It is only through this legitimate democratic process that we can enthrone the leadership we collectively desire for our nation in 2027,” Usman said.

She also called on those in position of authority to demonstrate greater empathy in leadership by pursuing policies that genuinely address the needs of the suffering masses.

“It is utterly insensitive that the government of the day is planning to roll out a new tax regime that further compounds the already scorching burden borne by Nigerians at the dawn of a new year, especially amidst widespread calls for its suspension.

“This policy is as draconian as it is ill-timed,” she stated.

The National Chairman called for immediate suspension of the tax reforms, which she described as “anti-people policy,” reminding the Bola Tinubu administration that the hallmark of good leadership, “the world over, lies in the number of people lifted out of poverty, not those pushed deeper into it.”

She wondered how the policy could a tax policy that seeks to enrich the state while impoverishing the people, could benefit the country.

“Such draconian measures have no place in a developing economy like ours,” Usman stated.