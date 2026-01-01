New Telegraph

January 2, 2026
2026 Shouldn’t Be Another Broken Promise, PDP Warns Tinubu

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has warned President Bola Tinubu that the 2026 should not be another broken promises but a turning point marked by decisive and people-centred governance.

PDP, in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Ini Emembong told the president that partisan considerations or political survival should not guide the action of government but the interests of Nigerians.

“Those entrusted with power are not rulers, but servants of the people, whose mandate must be exercised with humility, accountability, and respect for the rule of law,” he said.

The party called on the Federal Government recommit itself to its foremost constitutional duty, which is the protection of lives and property.

“For millions of Nigerians, insecurity, economic hardship, and uncertainty have become their contemporary lived experience,” PDP added.

He said the judiciary, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, and all democratic institutions, should rise above pressure, inducement, and fear.

“These institutions must not abdicate, compromise, or commodify their sacred responsibilities, for democracy cannot survive where arbitrariness replaces justice and impunity thrives unchecked,” the party stated.

The PDP reaffirmed its unwavering solidarity with Nigerians in the continuing struggle for an egalitarian society, “One where opportunities and public resources are distributed fairly, not along party lines or based on proximity to power at the centre.

“We will continue to speak truth to power, hold the government to account, and stand with the people until governance truly reflects their will, welfare, and aspirations.”

