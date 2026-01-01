The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has said that it is prioritising the mobilisation of long-term capital to bridge Nigeria’s infrastructure and sectoral gaps while also streamlining regulatory frameworks and aggressively facilitating the issuance of innovative financial instruments that channel disciplined capital into productive sectors.

This was disclosed in a New Year’s Message issued by the Director General of the SEC, Dr Emomotimi Agama, in Abuja, on Thursday, January 1.

Agama disclosed that in 2026, the Commission will facilitate the issuance of infrastructure bonds, green bonds, municipal bonds, and infrastructure-focused funds.

“Our goal is to attract long-term domestic and international capital into roads, power, rail, housing, and digital infrastructure, while making it easier for state governments and infrastructure companies to access the market efficiently.

“We will promote the listing of agribusiness firms and create tailored listing windows for agricultural cooperatives and value-chain companies.

“Through commodity exchanges, agricultural investment trusts, and commodities-linked financial instruments, we will de-risk agriculture, ensure fair pricing for farmers, strengthen food security, and allow Nigerians to own a stake in the nation’s breadbasket.

The DG disclosed that the SEC will also drive the revitalisation of Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and introduce innovative affordable housing bonds.

These initiatives will unlock capital for mass housing delivery, create new asset classes for investors, and move millions of Nigerians closer to homeownership.

According to him, “We are reviewing our rules to incentivise listings from small and medium-scale industries, with special focus on manufacturing, automotive, pharmaceuticals, and finished goods.

“By providing patient capital through the capital market, we will revitalise factories, reduce import dependency, create jobs, and position “Made in Nigeria” as a global brand.

“The SEC will support Nigeria’s power sector through infrastructure bonds, green energy bonds, project-backed securities, and public–private investment vehicles. We will help unlock long-term capital for grid expansion, renewable energy projects, embedded power solutions, and energy transition initiatives.

“By improving bankability structures and attracting patient capital into the power value chain, the capital market will support energy security,” he stated.

He stated that as the new year begins, the SEC is not merely turning a page on the calendar, but is embracing a profound opportunity—an opportunity to redefine the very purpose and power of the Nigerian Capital Market.

“We look back at a year of transformation and look forward to a future where our capital market becomes the definitive solution provider for Nigeria’s most pressing economic and developmental needs”, he added.