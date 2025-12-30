2026 SCP: Agency, Stakeholders Deepen Advisory Collaboration On Climate Action

The Seasonal Climate Prediction (2026 SCP) took centre stage as the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) convened a high-level stakeholders’ meeting to strengthen collaboration and co-create sector-specific climate advisories.

The engagement, held in line with NiMet’s statutory mandate, focused on validating the draft 2026 SCP and ensuring that its forecasts translate into actionable guidance for national planning, risk reduction, and climate resilience across multiple sectors of the economy.

The meeting brought together representatives from finance, environment, aviation, agriculture, water resources, disaster risk management, health, and humanitarian response institutions.

Their participation underscored the growing relevance of the 2026 SCP as a decision-support tool for policy formulation, operational planning, and early-warning systems.

Through dialogue and technical input, stakeholders refined climate outlooks and ensured that sectoral advisories responded directly to real-world operational needs. The Director-General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, Professor Charles Anosike, emphasised that the 2026 SCP goes beyond scientific forecasting to support strategic decision-making across the economy.

He explained that seasonal climate predictions now influence aviation safety, agricultural productivity, water management, infrastructure development, public health preparedness, and disaster risk reduction.

According to him, the 2026 SCP enables institutions to anticipate climate-related risks and deploy resources more effectively. Professor Anosike, who also serves as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative with the World Meteorological Organisation, stressed that stakeholder engagement remains fundamental to NiMet’s climate services delivery model.

He noted that user feedback ensures the 2026 SCP remains scientifically robust while being tailored to the practical realities faced by communities, policymakers, and operators. He highlighted that increasing climate variability demands collective action to protect lives, livelihoods, and critical infrastructure.

The WMO Representative to Nigeria, Dr Roland Abah, commended NiMet for aligning the 2026 SCP development process with global best practices.

He observed that NiMet’s emphasis on co-production and user engagement strengthens the credibility of the 2026 SCP, positioning it as a reliable tool for building climate resilience across sectors. From a humanitarian perspective, Country Director International Rescue Committee, Mr Babatunde Ojei, described NiMet’s seasonal forecasts as consistent and dependable.

He explained that insights derived from the 2026 SCP have significantly improved humanitarian planning, early action, and anticipatory response in climatevulnerable communities, allowing interventions to be deployed before crises escalate.

Similarly, Director Strategy and Innovation Women Farmers Advancement Network, Hajiya Maimuna Lawal, praised NiMet for producing farmer-friendly climate information.

She noted that the 2026 SCP continues to guide planting decisions, reduce crop losses, and improve livelihoods for smallholder farmers, particularly women, whose resilience depends heavily on reliable climate advisories.

Representing the Federal Ministry of Environment, Mr Jonah D. Barde applauded NiMet’s consistency in delivering timely climate information that supports national environmental policies.

He highlighted the agency’s transition to digital climate services, noting that innovations linked to the 2026 SCP are strengthening data accessibility and transparency, and advancing Nigeria’s emerging climate finance and carbon credit frameworks.

As deliberations continue, stakeholders are expected to submit further technical inputs to strengthen the 2026 SCP ahead of its final release. NiMet reaffirmed its commitment to inclusive, actionable, and responsive climate services that support sustainable development, risk reduction, and long-term climate adaptation across Nigeria and the wider region.