2026: Reps C’ttee Pledges Support For Local Refining Of Petroleum Products

The House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) has pledged to support the local refining of petroleum products in 2026.

The Chairman of the Committee, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, made the pledge at an end-of-year capacity-building workshop organised by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) for committee members and support staff.

Ugochinyere also assured of proactive legislative oversight of the downstream sector, focusing on logistics efficiency, regulatory accountability, transparency in the petroleum market, consumer protection, and the promotion of investor confidence.

“Above all, we must continue to act in the national interest, guided by facts, informed by expertise, and anchored in our constitutional responsibilities,” he said.

Reviewing the committee’s activities in 2025, the lawmaker said the year was marked by sustained engagement with regulatory reforms under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), extensive stakeholder consultations across the fuel supply and distribution chain, and oversight of fuel availability, pricing stability, and consumer protection.

“We have interfaced with regulators, operators, labour unions, and consumer groups to balance national interest with market realities,” he noted.

Ugochinyere disclosed that the committee also addressed challenges related to fuel importation, local refining, storage, and distribution infrastructure, while supporting policies aimed at enhancing energy security, competition, and private sector participation.

He added that improved internal coordination, evidence-based hearings, and inter-agency collaboration had strengthened the committee’s effectiveness.

Describing the workshop as “timely and strategic,” Ugochinyere said capacity building had become a critical necessity in a sector that directly impacts fuel availability, pricing, transportation costs, inflation, and household welfare.

“Regulation and legislation are not parallel lines; they are complementary forces,” he said, adding that effective collaboration between regulators and lawmakers ultimately benefits Nigerians.

The committee chairman commended the leadership of the NMDPRA for investing in the knowledge and skills of legislators and legislative support staff, urging participants to actively engage, challenge assumptions, and translate lessons learned into better laws and stronger oversight.

“The value of this programme will not be measured by certificates or photographs, but by how it strengthens our work and improves the lives of our people,” he said.

The workshop brought together lawmakers, committee staff, regulators, and industry experts to deepen understanding of the evolving downstream petroleum sector and strengthen collaborative governance under the Petroleum Industry Act.