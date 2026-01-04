2026: Prioritise People-oriented Projects, Badejo Tells Govts.

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Oyo, Most Rev. Emmanuel Badejo, has urged governments at all levels to embark on more people-oriented projects to make more progress in 2026.

Badejo made the call on Tuesday in his new year message, made available to newsmen, titled: “In 2026, persist in good works: rescue Nigeria from evil”.

Badejo called on the government to improve security at every level. The Catholic Bishop urged leaders to stop exploiting religious sentiments for political gains and dividing the populace along religious lines. He enjoined all leaders and followers in every sector of national life to work anew for peace and justice.

“These will create the harmonious coexistence needed for development, which will in turn enhance the quality of our living.

“I commend the Federal and some state governments for the impactful policies being implemented in the oil, agriculture, education, youth empowerment and finance sectors.

“But these must be constantly monitored and optimized transparently so that the intended gains can percolate down to the people in the streets of Nigeria.

“Our political leaders must acknowledge the damage caused by poor political leadership in our country; whether at the level of parties or in the area of governance, their performance has been poor.

“The allegations of corruption, lack of discipline and lack of transparency which Nigerians see and hear of political leaders have largely eroded public trust and confidence in politics; this is a dangerous situation,” he said.