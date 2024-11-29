2026 Poll: NNPP Vows To Unseat Adeleke, Unveils Party Secretariat

Share

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Osun State chapter, has expressed its determination to unseat Governor Ademola Adeleke in 2026.

Speaking at the official unveiling of the party’s Secretariat in Ila-Orangun, NNPP Chairman in Osun, Dr. Tosin Odeyemi, said the party is optimistic about its chances.

Odeyemi, citing the current economic hardship and lack of good governance, said NNPP is confident that its message of hope will resonate with the people, who are facing hardship and suffering.

He said: “The party’s momentum could pose a significant challenge to Governor Adeleke’s election bid. The NNPP is calling on its members to remain committed and focused, assuring them that their efforts will pay off in the end”.

Also Speaking, Ekiti State NNPP Chairman, Chief Edward Adelusi Ayeni, said that the mission of the party is to bring in new ways of governance since the essence of every political party is to gain political power to govern.

He said: “Part of what we are doing as a party is commissioning of local government offices, classrooms and promising everywhere in Nigeria will have NNPP offices, just like we have wards”.

Dr Ayeni noted that there have been a lot of policies made by the previous and present governments in Osun State which only makes the rich to be richer and the poor to be poorer.

