2026 Political Outlook

The year 2026 promises to be a pivotal year for Nigeria, with several key events and trends likely to influence the country’s trajectory ahead of the crucial 2027 General Elections. ONWUKA NZESHI reports.

Last year was a mixed bag for Nigeria, with both progress and challenges. The economy recorded some strides and stability, with inflation slowing down to 14.45 per cent in November, and a steady growth rate of about four per cent. The Nigerian stock market also saw significant gains, with the All-Share Index (ASI), surging by 49 per cent.

However, insecurity remained a major concern, with banditry, terrorism, and kidnappings affecting various parts of the country. Politically, the All Progressives Congress (APC) saw significant gains, with several politicians from the opposition parties, including governors and members of the National Assembly, defecting to the ruling party.

While the APC gained momentum, opposition parties remained in disarray, a dangerous trend for Nigeria’s democracy. Today, APC has about 28 governors and several senators in its fold. In 2026, it is expected that some of these developments from the previous year will spill over into the new year. One does not need a soothsayer or parapsychologists to know that a lot of events in 2025 will have impacts on 2026 and even beyond.

Party Congresses, Primaries

The 2027 General Elections are just around the corner, and 2026 will be a critical year for the political parties to prepare for the crucial polls. Many of the political parties are expected to hold their National Conventions and party primaries to pick their candidates for the various elective positions.

During these exercises, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is expected to face stiff competition especially from the opposition parties particularly the African Democratic Congress (ADC). This is more so with the defection of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last election, Mr. Peter Obi.

Not much can be said about the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Labour Party (LP), Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The reason is not far-fetched; the parties are enmeshed in leadership crises.

Although many of these opposition parties have been weakened by these leadership squabbles and lack of internal democracy, many Nigerians expect that they will form a coalition to wrestle power from the ruling party.

Ekiti and Osun elections

There will be governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states. No doubt, these elections will be litmus tests for the various political parties. They will be contests to gauge the level of preparations for the 2027 General Elections. In Ekiti State, Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, was affirmed and ratified as the consensus candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2026 governorship election in the state.

The PDP has no candidate in the polls slated for July 20 In Osun State, Governor Ademola Adeleke is seeking re-election, this time on the platform of the not too popular Accord Party, to engage the APC candidate and former Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways, Bola Oyebanji a party battle ready to unseat the incumbent in the August 8, 2026 election.

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, to party members at the event that the choice of Oyebamiji signaled the party’s readiness to reclaim the state. “We are tired of dancing, dancing, dancing. We are going to win. I have never lost any election.

This is a must-win election for us in Osun. This is the man (Oyebamiji) who will bring development to your state.” Dr. Kunle Akindele, a former Chairman of the State said that Governor Adeleke is the man to beat in the upcoming governorship election in the state.

“They know that Osun people are giving Governor Adeleke their backing. The whole civil servants in the state are behind him. Despite their action in withholding local government funds through office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, Governor Adeleke has continued to pay local government staff salaries.

Akindele stated that Adeleke’s sterling performance in various areas like Health, education and infrastructural development stand him out. “Indeed, Osun people are not particularly interested in any political party, but in Governor Adeleke, and they want him to continue to government the state. “ In the same vein, these exercises will also be an opportunity for the new leadership of the independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to test the ground and learn from practical experience. Oftentimes, the election management body gets things right during these staggered elections but performs poorly during the. general elections.

Fubara/Wike impasse

The battle between Governor Similayi Fubara and his predecessor now FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, is another issue that will dominate public discourse this year. Given the fact that defection of Fubara to the APC now confers on him the leadership of the party in the state, he has now become the focal point of the party, to the angst of the Minister.

The last few days have witnessed some form of cold war and altercations in the media, especially by the Minister, who claimed to control a rainbow coalition of parties in the state, something that cannot be matched by the governor.

The visit of the APC National Chairman to the governor and exchange between the party’s National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru and Wike are of great importance here. An infuriated Wike warned to steer clear of Rivers’ politics.

He said: “Let me warn those who come to Rivers State, because you have heard that we have N600 billion, you come here, you collect, and you open your mouth to talk anyhow. “I say it here, take this message to your National Secretary, leave Rivers State alone. Go and ask those who have done it before.

Don’t take our support for Mr President for granted. You have to be careful with statements you make.” Senator Basiru who wants Fubara be accorded his due respect as sitting governor, wasted no time to call for Wike’s immediate resignation as Minister and face his obsession with Rivers politics.

“For the avoidance of doubt, our records indicate that Minister Nyesom Wike is not a member of our Party (APC) so he lacks the locus to dabble into the affairs of our party. And as National Secretary of the APC, I am imbued with the responsibility to protect the interests of the Party and all its members and structures”.

He took exception to Wike’s reference to a certain N600 billion largesse in the State for which I and other APC leaders are scrambling. “This is nothing but cheap blackmail which has become his stock-in-trade. My background and track-record is that of unquestionable integrity and I challenge him to prove his allegations or we may meet in court.”

“Finally, my advice to Nyesom Wike is that he cannot be in the Federal Executive Council of an APC Government and be causing confusion within any organ or structure of the party at any level, using the leverage of the same office.

The honourable thing to do is to resign his appointment as Minister.” A major signal in this direction was the commencement of impeachment proceedings against Governor Fubara by the Rivers House of Assembly on Thursday. Though the leadership of the party is rising to the occasion, it remains to be seen how this will turn out

Campaign and Electoral Reforms

Following the disappointing outing of INEC during the 2023 General Elections, many Nigerians have been agitating for comprehensive electoral reforms.

In response, the National Assembly has proposed some amendments to the Electoral Act with a view to resetting the rules of the game and ensuring free, fair and transparent elections. In the new law under consideration, there are plans to move the 2027 presidential and governorship elections to November 2026.

This change, it was learnt, would ensure that all election petitions are resolved before the May 29, 2027, handover date. Some of the key proposed amendments include the clause concerning early elections. Presidential and governorship elections would be held 185 days before the expiration of the incumbents’ tenure, likely falling in November 2026.

Similarly, the National Assembly is pushing for mandatory electronic transmission of results from polling units to the INEC Viewing (IREV) Portal to enhance transparency and reduce electoral malpractice. There is also a provision for early voting to security personnel, INEC officials, accredited journalists, and observers can vote 14 days before the general election day.

Also among the electoral reforms is the increased penalties for electoral offenses, including a five-year jail term for false result declarations and a 10-year term for failure to record results properly.

The National Assembly is also working towards strengthening INEC’s independence by ensuring timely funding and clearer tenure protections for Resident Electoral Commissioners. All these efforts are likely to culminate in a better Electoral Act with all loopholes plugged against manipulation of votes, violence and technical glitches.

Legal Battles

In 2016, the political battles would, at some point, shift to the courts. The judiciary will be called upon to adjudicate in various cases including pre-election disputes, high-profile corruption trials and terrorism related cases expected to dominate courtrooms across the country.

Legal experts and political observers anticipate that pre-election litigation will take centre stage as political parties begin internal processes, including congresses, primaries and leadership conventions.

These activities, which have historically generated a wave of lawsuits, are expected to trigger legal battles over candidate selection, delegate lists and the conduct of party executives.

Several unresolved cases from 2025 are likely to spill into the New Year, adding pressure to an already congested judicial system. Among them are internal party conflicts, including ongoing cases linked to the PGP’s national convention, which continue to divide party stakeholders and fuel legal confrontations.

The courts will also remain a major arena for the prosecution of politically exposed persons, as multiple corruption trials involving former ministers, governors and senior public officials are expected to continue in 2026.

These cases, many of which have been ongoing for years, are seen as key tests of Nigeria’s commitment to accountability and the rule of law. However, critics have tagged them as the persecution of political opponents by the party in power.

Economic reforms

The New Year will witness the implementation of the new Tax Act, a crucial economic reform geared towards boosting investor confidence and stimulating growth. President Bola Tinubu’s administration has proposed a ₦58.18 trillion budget for 2026, focusing on infrastructure, security, healthcare, and education.

The President has forecasted economic growth and security stability, citing progress in fiscal, monetary, and structural reforms.

The 2026 Appropriation Bill is expected to drive this growth, with a focus on infrastructure development and human capital investment.

However, the success of this budget will depend largely on the government’s ability to address economic challenges and implement the reforms with sincerity and patriotism.

Security challenges

In 2026, security will remain a major concern, even with the ongoing intervention by the United States in Nigeria’s protracted counterterrorism war.

In the meantime, Nigeria’s relationships with global powers, particularly the US, will be under scrutiny, especially with regards to security cooperation that culminated in the recent air strikes in terrorists’ enclaves in the NorthWest region of the country.

Indeed, 2026 is expected to be a challenging year for Nigeria’s security, with several threats looming on the horizon. The country is likely to face increased terrorism, banditry, and kidnappings, particularly in the northern region. The key security concerns will still be terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and election related violence.

However, it is expected that these threats will reduce with the involvement of the US security forces in Nigeria’s counterterrorism war.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has pledged to fund new equipment for the military, strengthen joint operations among security agencies and support community-based peacebuilding efforts aimed at containing violent extremism. If the government keeps to its promises, things will definitely change for the better security wise in the coming months.