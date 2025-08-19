2026: PDP Members Defect To ADC In Osun

Dozens of members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ayedire Local Government of Osun State on Tuesday defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), pledging their allegiance to the Omoluabi Progressives.

The defectors, led by Otunba Architect Tunji Ogunrinu, immediate past Vice Chairman of Ayedire LCDA under the PDP, were received at Oranmiyan House in Osogbo, the operational base of the Omoluabi Progressives.

Speaking at the event, Ogunrinu said the decision was borne out of frustration with what he described as poor internal management of the PDP and its failure to reward loyalty.

Another defector, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Akeem, former councillor of Ward 3 in Ileogbo, said the people of Osun deserved better governance, declaring it was time for citizens to “arise and shine” rather than continue “suffering and smiling.”

Several grassroots leaders echoed similar sentiments, alleging favoritism, neglect of ward-level mobilizers, and lack of recognition for loyal party men within PDP. Prince Adetunji, popularly known as COSMO, went further to declare that “PDP is dead in Ayedire.”

Others, including Comrade Agbabiaka from Olupona and Toyosi from Kuta, said their decision to join ADC was influenced by admiration for the leadership style of former Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

Gbenga Ogunkanmi, a former member of the Osun State House of Assembly who moderated the event, vouched for the grassroots strength of the defectors, describing them as “tested mobilizers” who would add value to ADC.

Welcoming the new members, Chairman of the Omoluabi Progressives, Alhaji Issa Adesiji Azeez, commended their courage and assured them of full integration into ADC structures. According to the group’s Publicity and Organizing Secretary, Abosede Busayo Oluwaseun, Azeez emphasized that the party stands for inclusiveness and service, urging members to take the ongoing voter registration exercise seriously as “electoral power remains the ultimate tool for political change.”

The development strengthens ADC’s presence in Ayedire and surrounding communities, where PDP had previously enjoyed significant support.