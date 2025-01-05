2026: Our Agitation For Osun West Not For Personal Interest, COAIG Replies OPIF

Share

The Coalition of Osun APC Interest Groups (COAIG) has responded to the Osun Progressives Independent Forum (OPIF), saying its stance on the zoning of the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s gubernatorial ticket for the Osun 2026 election is not for personal interest.

The group, while emphasizing that its position is rooted in fairness, equity, and balanced representation across Osun’s senatorial districts, says its stance is different from those condemning the zoning in order to pursue the interest of an individual, instead of a party’s interest.

In a statement signed by Its Director of Public Engagement and Operations, Iwolode Samuel, COAIG acknowledged OPIF’s contributions to the party but rejected their perspective on zoning.

“Our agitation doesn’t revolve around a personality like the agenda of our brothers in OPIF. We are projecting an aspiration that considers the benefit of the majority over the comfort of an individual,” Samuel stated.

The group stressed that its advocacy focuses on ensuring that Osun West Senatorial District receives equitable representation, noting the historical imbalance in governorship roles within the state.

“Osun West has long been marginalized in the governorship narrative of our state. Our call for zoning the APC gubernatorial ticket to Osun West is not just a matter of local pride but a commitment to justice and equitable development for all parts of the state,” the statement read.

COAIG pointed out that leadership is more about collective progress than individual ambition. According to the group, zoning to Osun West would bring fresh perspectives and address the unique developmental challenges of the district.

“A leader emerging from Osun West could bring innovative solutions and align district-wide developmental goals with our broader state objectives,” Samuel explained.

While recognizing the contributions of candidates from other districts, particularly Osun Central, COAIG insisted that the call for zoning is about promoting diversity and fostering a governance structure that reflects the state’s unique composition.

“This is not about discrediting others but about promoting diversity and ensuring governance that reflects the state’s rich diversity,” Samuel added.

The coalition emphasized the need to focus on district representation rather than individual aspirations. It noted that this approach would allow multiple qualified candidates from Osun West to compete, fostering healthy internal democracy.

“By concentrating on a district rather than an individual, we ensure internal democracy where candidates are chosen based on their capabilities to lead and transform the state,” the statement noted.

COAIG further described zoning as a tool for equitable representation and a means to correct historical imbalances. “Zoning to Osun West is a bold step towards ensuring that democracy works for everyone, not just a select few,” Samuel remarked.

The group invited OPIF and other stakeholders to engage in constructive dialogue to build consensus on zoning.

“We invite dialogue and continued discussions on how zoning can be effectively implemented to serve the best interests of Osun as a whole. Together, we can prioritize unity and collective advancement over division,” it noted.

COAIG reaffirmed its dedication to a governance structure that reflects the diversity of Osun State.

“Our vision is to chart a course for sustained development that transcends political divides and captures the aspirations of every Osun citizen,” Samuel stated.

