2026: Osun West PDP Endorses Adeleke For Second Term

Party executives, leaders, and elders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun West Senatorial District on Wednesday endorsed Governor Ademola Adeleke as the party’s governorship candidate for the 2026 election.

At the Osun West zonal meeting held in Ikire, the PDP leaders reviewed the Governor’s performance and concluded that he has represented the party exceptionally well through the delivery of good governance.

They unanimously declared that Governor Adeleke deserves to fly the party’s flag again in 2026.

The endorsement motion was moved by Alidu Adeoye, Chairman of the PDP in Iwo Local Government Area, on behalf of elected Local government officials of the party.

In his motion, Adeoye highlighted the Governor’s numerous achievements within just two years in office, stressing that a performing incumbent should naturally be granted the party’s ticket.

The motion was seconded by the PDP’s State Legal Adviser, Ebenezer Bolarinwa, and co-seconded by various representatives from key party groups: Sunday Oroniyi for commissioners; Odelade for special advisers; Atinuke Oyawoye for women groups; Fatai Akinbade, former Secretary to the State Government, for elders; Mudashiru Lukman for House of Representatives members.

Receiving the endorsement on behalf of Governor Adeleke, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Kazeem Akinleye, appreciated the party leadership for their confidence and support.

He assured them that the Governor remains committed to delivering on his five-point agenda within the framework of the PDP manifesto.

“Mr. Governor is elated by this endorsement and humbly accepts it as a further call to serve the good people of Osun State,” Akinleye said.

“He will build on his current successes to provide even greater leadership until 2030.”

In his remarks, Akogun Lere Oyewumi, who hosted the meeting, described Governor Adeleke as a “symbol of performance and good governance,” saying that the 2026 contest will be a battle between progress and regression.

“This endorsement is a confirmation of Mr. Governor’s popularity and acceptance in his home zone of Osun West. We are telling the entire state that we are re-presenting our son and leader, Ademola Adeleke, for a second term in July 2026,” he said.

Also speaking, Fatai Akinbade, who represented the elders, praised the governor for discharging his duties “maturely, responsibly, and rewardingly.”

He said Governor Adeleke has rebranded the PDP as a party of progress, and that continuity of the PDP government under his leadership is in the state’s best interest.

Prominent leaders in attendance included: Kazeem Akinleye, Akogun Lere Oyewumi, Lukman Mudashiru (L&K), Lanre Oladebo, Atinuke Oyawoye, Fatai Akinbade, Sunday Atidade, Adeleke Okinni, commissioners and special advisers from Osun West, Ayodabo Aroni, Salinsile Iwo, Baba Alago Iwo, Asero Olaoluwa, Iya Ogiyan Ejigbo, all newly elected Local Government Chairmen, all party chairmen, all State honourables from Osun West, five leaders each from the 10 Local governments, Chairmen of parastatals, and the Senatorial Chairman, Adesoye Oyetunde.

