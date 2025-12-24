2026: Osun West APC Sets Up 10-Man C’ttee To Meet Guber Aspirants

Following the recently conducted All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship election primary that saw Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji emerge as the candidate, Osun West Senatorial District Leadership has set up a 10-man peace committee to interface with the aspirants from the zone.

This is contained in a statement issued by the District Chairman, Hon. Omolaoye Akintola, on Wednesday and made available to journalists in Osogbo, the Osun State capital

According to the release, the leadership of the zone, which was chaired by Prof. O. Oladipo, is saddled with the responsibility of meeting all the Guber aspirants from the zone, which has commenced immediately.

The statement reads, “The above body, chaired by Prof.O.O.Ladipo, set up a ten-man team to meet every one of the Guber Aspirants who are Sons of the District as a token of appreciation for their Spirit of political sportsmanship demonstrated in the last phase of Party Guber Primaries”

“Those scheduled for the interface include: H/E. Benedict Gboyega Alabi; Omo-Oba Dotun Babayemi; Dr Akinade Ogunbiyi; Dr Peter Babalola and Sen. Mudasiru Hussain”

“The Committee had its first outing today with Sen.Mudasiru Hussain and some leaders playing host at Ejigbo, resulting in fruitful deliberations.

“The former Senator was glad to receive the team with a commitment to support the APC, Osun 2026 Guber Flagbearer–Alh. Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji and prayed to God to crown our efforts, especially in Ejigbo and its environs, with the support of other leaders”

“He, however, raised some observations that could strengthen our Party towards winning the Osun Guber election in 2026″.

“Other Aspirants from the District were elecntronically contacted with a promise of their absolute support in all forms to ensure electoral victories in all elections”

“The Committee appreciates Sen. Mudasiru Hussain and others who were electronically connected for their renewed commitment to support the Party”