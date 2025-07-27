2026: Osun Stakeholders Call For Unity

As the 2026 gubernatorial election draw closer, the Osun Stakeholders Forum has urged political leaders to rise above partisanship and embrace unity for the collective good of Osun State and Nigeria at large.

The Director-General of the Forum, Yinka Idris, and Secretary, Ibrahim Akinokun, made this appeal in a press statement issued in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Saturday.

The Osun Stakeholders Forum expressed concern over the state’s recent political unrest, framing the developments as a chance to reassess strategies and foster cross-party consensus aimed at securing long-term stability.

The Forum called on all parties, particularly the Social Democratic Party, All Progressives Congress, People’s Democratic Party and the African Democratic Party, to discard division and encourage unity come 2026/2027.

“Division would jeopardise Osun’s developmental goals and electoral stability, and we urged the stakeholders to align ahead of the 2026 governorship and 2027 presidential elections for collective benefit,” the statement read

The group also beckoned on Osun leaders and politicians to support his 2027 re-election for economic development and proffered an alignment strategy that would boost Osun’s influence and strengthen the regional cohesion of the South West.

“Governor Adeleke’s leadership has delivered remarkable electoral results”

“His defection to APC would realign Osun with Federal priorities and strengthen Tinubu’s 2027 reelection strategy”

Citing similar political realignments by the Delta state and Akwa-Ibom governments, the group stated that Osun must strengthen regional unity and become leader in political development.