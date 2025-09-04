2026: Osun Residents Must Participate In Voter Registration – APC Chieftain

A former chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Otan-Aiyegbaju, Boluwaduro Local Government Area of Osun State, Mr. Emmanuel Wale Salako, has urged residents and supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to take the ongoing nationwide voter registration exercise seriously.

Salako, who defected to the APC recently with hundreds of his supporters, described the Permanent Voter Card (PVC) as the only constitutional tool for effecting political change in a democratic setting.

He charged APC supporters in Ila Federal Constituency, comprising Ifedayo, Ila, and Boluwaduro LGAs, to be proactive in the exercise, stressing that party slogans alone would not guarantee electoral victory without PVCs.

“It is absolutely necessary for every APC adherent to obtain a voter’s card with which to wage a non-violent electoral war during elections,” Salako said.

The Abuja-based auditor and financial consultant disclosed that his decision to join the APC followed wide consultations with family members, friends, supporters, and key stakeholders in the constituency.

According to him, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s visible achievements across various sectors inspired his defection, noting that the APC remains the party to beat in Osun State.

“People should put politics aside and give honour to whom it is due. President Tinubu has been performing wonders to keep the nation afloat in all ramifications. With the current realities, it is clear that the PDP in Osun has become a shadow of itself, weakened by the defection of its pillars to the APC,” he stated.