2026: Osun PDP Lawmakers Endorse Adeleke’s Second-Term Bid

The National and State Assembly members elected under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Osun State have thrown their weight behind Governor Ademola Adeleke as their candidate for the August 8, 2026, governorship election, just as they also backed the Sunday Bisi-led PDP in the state.

The lawmakers stated this in a communiqué issued and signed by the Deputy Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Lere Oyewumi, at the end of their meeting in Osogbo on Saturday.

It would be recalled that Governor Adeleke dumped the PDP following the crisis rocking the party and became the standard bearer of the Accord Party for the August 8 governorship election in the state.

The communique, which was made available to New Telegraph in Osogbo on Sunday, commended Adeleke for his commitment to the welfare of workers and citizens, adding that the governor has continued to prioritise the well-being of his people despite the financial challenges arising from the Local Government crisis in the state.

“That, having reviewed the performance of the Governor in infrastructure development, workers’ welfare, healthcare, education, and democratic stability, we unanimously endorse and give our total support to His Excellency, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, for a second term in office in the interest of continuity, stability, and sustained progress for Osun State.

“His efforts in sustaining Local Government salary payments and continuing development projects across the state demonstrate responsible and compassionate leadership,” the communiqué stated.

Addressing the leadership issue confronting the party in the state, where the Taminu-Turaki-led faction had constituted a caretaker committee, the PDP lawmakers from Osun said Mr Sunday Bisi remained the party chairman in the state.

They noted that any group parading itself as alternative leadership does not have their backing and should not be accorded legitimacy.

“That we examined the recent development of our party in the state under the leadership of Hon. Sunday Bisi. We passed a vote of confidence in the leadership of Hon. Sunday Bisi, the performing State Working Committee, the leadership of the party in all the 30 local government and area offices, and the leadership of the party in all the 332 wards in the state. We say unequivocally that they remain the executives of the party in Osun State.

“That any individual or group parading themselves as alternative leadership does not have the backing of the duly elected National and State Assembly caucus of the party in Osun State and should not be accorded legitimacy,” the communiqué added.

The PDP lawmakers urged the people of Osun State to remain peaceful, law-abiding, and steadfast in the defence of democracy and good governance.

It was gathered that the governorship primary conducted by the PDP in Osun produced Mr Adebayo Adedamola, popularly called Fryo, as the party’s governorship candidate.

However, the Sunday Bisi-led administration rejected the primary, noting that the PDP has no candidate for the forthcoming gubernatorial poll.