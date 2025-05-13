2026: Osun Assembly Endorses Adeleke For Second Term

Share

The Osun State House of Assembly has unanimously passed a vote of confidence in Governor Ademola Adeleke and endorsed him for a second term in office ahead of the 2026 governorship election.

During plenary on Tuesday, all 26 lawmakers — comprising 25 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and one member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) — expressed unwavering support for the governor, describing his leadership as impactful and people-oriented.

Presiding over the session, Speaker Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun extolled Governor Adeleke’s achievements, particularly in commemoration of his 65th birthday. He lauded the governor’s dedication to the development of Osun State and commended his commitment to fulfilling his five-point agenda.

“As representatives of the people, we are proud of Governor Adeleke’s leadership. His administration has brought visible improvements across various sectors. We urge him to continue building on these achievements,” Egbedun said.

Lending his voice to the endorsement, Hon. Simeon Popoola, representing the Boripe-Boluwaduro State Constituency, praised the governor’s character and leadership qualities.

“Politics aside, Mr. Governor is a plain-minded personality, loving and genuine. These attributes have greatly assisted him in his performance,” Popoola remarked in a statement signed by Olamide Tiamiyu, Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker.

The motion for the vote of confidence was moved by Hon. Adewumi Adeyemi, representing Obokun State Constituency, and seconded by Hon. Taofiq Olayiwola from Ede South State Constituency.

Upon calling for a vote, the Speaker received an overwhelming chorus of “Ayes” from the lawmakers, sealing the Assembly’s endorsement of Governor Adeleke for another term in office.

