2026: Omisore Declares Intention To Run For Osun Governorship Seat

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Iyiola Omisore, has formally declared his intention to contest the 2026 governorship election in Osun State.

Omisore made the declaration on Tuesday while addressing journalists at the APC Secretariat in Ogo Oluwa area of Osogbo.

The former deputy governor expressed confidence that the APC has all it takes to unseat Governor Ademola Adeleke and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the next governorship election scheduled for August 8, 2026.

“I am expecting the people of Osun State to vote for the APC en masse come August 8, 2026. Let’s not relent in our efforts so that we can defeat Adeleke,” Omisore said.

“This is to show the preparedness of core APC members in the state, to show how ready we are to ensure that I become the party’s candidate by God’s grace in December, and to further strengthen the belief of the people in the coming APC government in Osun State. Most importantly, government is not a dancing matter, it’s a serious business and must be taken seriously by serious people.”

Omisore also expressed optimism about his chances at the party primaries.

“I am optimistic. If we go to the primaries today, I’ll win more than 90 percent. By God’s grace, I shall emerge and deliver the APC government by next year August,” he stated.

The Director-General of Omisore’s Campaign Organization, Ajibola Famurewa, described him as the most experienced among the APC aspirants, citing his tenure as deputy governor.

“The people here today are members of the APC from all the wards across the state. These are the people that asked Omisore to come out and vie for the ticket of the party. We are sure that with their support, Omisore will emerge as the party’s candidate.

“Governance is a serious business and, as a former deputy governor, he is the most experienced among other good aspirants of the party to fly the ticket and deliver victory come next year,” Famurewa added.