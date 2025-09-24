2026: Olanipekun Chairs Ekiti Stakeholders Political Summit

Political Stakeholders in Ikere Ekiti, Ikere local government area of Ekiti state, under the aegis of Ikere Development Forum, IDF, have announced their decision to hold a Political Stakeholders Summit to achieve a sustainable development of the electoral process in the state.

This is coming as the state prepares for the governorship election next year, in June 2026.

The Summit would be chaired by legal luminary, Chief Wole Olanipekun.

The event, according to a statement made available to New Telegraph on Wednesday by the National Publicity Secretary, IDF, Tunde Arifayan and signed on behalf of the Conveners by Pastor Tunde Orolu, is tagged: IKERE ALL-POLITICAL STAKEHOLDERS SUMMIT (IPSS).

The Summit, which comes up on Friday, 3rd October, has the theme: “Building a United Ikere: Collaborative Politics & Governance for

Sustainable Development & Peaceful Elections”

The statement reads in part: “The Summit comes up at Emmanuel Events Centre (Inspiration Hotel), Moshood Road, Ikere, by 2.00 pm Prompt. TheThe

Keynote Speaker is Mr Femi Ekundayo, FCIB, DFIOD. Chairman of the Day is Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, CFR, Asiwaju of Ikere kingdom.

“The agenda of the summit is to facilitate a frank and inclusive conversation on the impending electoral processes in Ekiti State and the progress and sustainable development of Ikere as a critical part of the state.

“We hereby request your esteemed presence at the Ikere All-Political Stakeholders Summit. We look forward to a successful event in due course”, the statement said.