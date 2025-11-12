2026: Ogun Targets N500bn IGR  For Economic Independence – Abiodun

The Ogun State Government has announced plan to generate ₦500 billion in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the 2026 fiscal year, as part of its long-term strategy to build a more self-sustaining and economically vibrant state.

Governor Dapo Abiodun disclosed this during the Treasury Board meeting on the 2026–2028 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and the 2026 Budget held in Abeokuta.

He said the state, known as Nigeria’s industrial hub, would leverage its strategic proximity to Lagos and its vast landmass of over 16,000 square kilometres to achieve the target.

“Our goal is to ensure that by the time we complete this administration’s tenure in 2027, our annual IGR will rise to ₦750 billion,” the governor said.

Abiodun revealed that the Ogun State Internal Revenue Service (OGIRS) has been tasked to contribute ₦250 billion, while other key agencies, including the Ogun State Property and Investment Corporation (OPIC), Bureau of Lands, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, and Ministry of Housing are expected to scale up their revenue-generating activities.

“Every MDA remains a vital piece of the larger jigsaw that defines our economic vision, and we expect each to prepare bold, creative, and ambitious revenue plans,” he added.

The governor emphasized that innovation, efficiency, and accountability would guide the state’s economic policies as it strengthens its fiscal foundation and reduces dependency on federal allocations.

In addition to revenue reforms, Abiodun also announced a comprehensive urban renewal project at Kara, near Isheri, aimed at giving the corridor a facelift befitting the Gateway State.

He said an inter-ministerial team had been constituted to oversee enumeration, compensation, and relocation, ensuring a smooth and human-centred regeneration process.

“We remain focused on building a prosperous, modern Ogun State; one that reflects the ambition, discipline, and resilience of its people,” Abiodun reaffirmed.