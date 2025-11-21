2026 Odi Ogori Ba Uge Int’l Festival: Organisers Assure Of Bumper Cultural, Artistic Feast

Ahead of the much-anticipated 2026 edition Odi Ogori Ba Uge International Festival, organisers have assured of an unforgettable cultural extravaganza, showcasing the rich heritage and tradition of Odi, a historic town located in the Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area (LGA), in Bayelsa State, Nigeria.

Also, Nigerian singer-song- writer, Inetimi Alfred Odon, popularly known by his stage name Timaya, will headline the beach party, one of the major attractions of the festival, including Boat Regatta, Love Boat, War Boat, traditional wrestling, masquerade displays, and local cuisines.

This was unveiled penultimate Wednesday, by the Festival Planning Committee Chairman, Ebi Udisi, at the pre-2026 festival media and marketing luncheon in Lagos. He noted that Odi Ogori Ba Uge Festival, which means “festival of victory over a Buffalo in Odi” or “the Odi Buffalo killing festival,” commemorates a historic event in Odi Town, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, adding that the festival honours the community’s victory on 27 July 1957, when residents killed a destructive buffa- lo that once terrorised the town.

According to him, since then, the day has become an annual celebration of unity, strength, and survival, culture, and tradition. “We have come a long way, 68 years of consistent celebration. The festival is not a one-person affair; it belongs to the people,” Udisi said.

He added that hosting the pre-festival engagement in Lagos was strategic and aimed at connecting with corporate brands and partners. “We brought the conversation to Lagos because this is where we can reach the corporate world,” he said, noting that the seven-day event will run from 27 July to 2 August 2026, marking the 69th edition of the festival.

He further stated that the committee plans to leverage digital platforms to expand the festival’s reach, stressing that the festival’s essence lies in storytelling and heritage. “We are now in a digital world. Each year, our festival reaches audiences across the world.

We want to make it even more global. The festival tells the story of our people, their resilience, their victory, and their unity. It preserves Odi’s culture for future generations,” Udisi said. Over 100,000 visitors, including tourists and indigenes, will attend the weeklong event. Speaking at the conference, the Director-General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), Olayiwola Awakan, emphasised the economic and cultural value of the festival.

“Let’s tell our story. Nobody will do it for us. No foreign media or brand will suddenly come to do it,” he said. Mr Awakan, who was represented by the South-West Coordinator, NTDA, Mrs Alice Akinsola, urged Nigerians to preserve their culture and history, noting that tourism is a sustainable path to national development. He also called for stronger public-private collaboration to boost festivals like Odi Ogori Ba Uge, especially among younger generations.

“Resources may run dry, but tourism will stand. Tourism is life; it sustains this nation. We must repackage the Odi Ogori Ba Uge festival for economic gains and ensure today’s youth sustain tomorrow’s heritage,” he said.

“Tourism is that point that can sustain this nation,” he said, noting that it was time to package “our diverse festivals and showcased them globally.” He, however, noted that the communities could not achieve the feat alone with- out the partnership of corporate brands. “Let’s imagine how we can repackage the festival for economic gains,” he said.

Speaking at the luncheon, the Odi Ogori Ba Uge festival consultant, Mr. Israel Eboh, fta, described the festival as a living reflection of the Niger Delta’s aquatic beauty and creativity. “In the Niger Delta, we are blessed with water, and Odi has turned that blessing into a spectacle,” he said.

According to him, the lineup of activities for the festival include: Boat Regatta, Love Boat, War Boat, traditional wrestling, masquerade displays, beach party, and Ijaw delicacies. Eboh noted that the Love Boat remains one of the festival’s most sought-after experiences, combining live music, dance, and cuisine.

He also highlighted the War Boat as a symbolic re- minder of “Odi’s warrior spirit,” while the beach party reportedly halts activities across Bayelsa during its peak.