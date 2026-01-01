2026: Oborevwori Felicitates With Deltans, Reaffirms Commitment To Dev’t

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has extended warm felicitations to Deltans as they usher in the Year 2026.

He expressed profound gratitude to God for His protection, grace, and sustaining presence over the people and the state throughout the past year.

In a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, the Governor described the New Year as a season of renewed hope, fresh beginnings, and collective responsibility. He urged citizens to draw strength from past lessons and embrace the future with optimism, courage, and unity of purpose.

Governor Oborevwori acknowledged the sacrifices, resilience, and patience of Deltans, noting that the modest but meaningful gains across key sectors were made possible by the people’s enduring spirit, peaceful disposition, and shared commitment to progress.

Assuring that the pains, hopes, and aspirations of the people remain central to his administration, the Governor reaffirmed that in the New Year, government would deepen its focus on good governance, infrastructural renewal, job creation, youth empowerment, enhanced security, and inclusive economic growth, in line with the MORE Agenda.

He also called on residents to continue to shun violence, embrace peaceful coexistence, and uphold the values of hard work, tolerance, and patriotism, stressing that enduring peace remains the strongest foundation for sustainable development, prosperity, and social harmony.

Governor Oborevwori appealed to political leaders, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and community stakeholders to strengthen collaboration with the government, emphasizing that building a stronger, fairer, and more prosperous Delta State is a shared responsibility.

While wishing Deltans a prosperous, peaceful, and fulfilling New Year, he expressed renewed faith in the state’s collective destiny, assuring that his administration would remain steadfast in delivering people-oriented policies and projects to improve the quality of life for all residents and position Delta State firmly on a path of sustainable growth, hope, and shared prosperity.